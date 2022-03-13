League games under threat as players' protest set to escalate

Next weekend’s Allianz League games could be under threat as inter-county players consider intensifying their protest at the expenses impasse with the GAA.

After a weekend where players and some managers refused to provide media interviews to highlight the stand-off, the GAA appear intent to move on with their new charter for players despite the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) pulling out of negotiations.

However, the GPA will consult with players about ramping up the campaign. Players are due to attend an Allianz sponsorship event on Wednesday, while the penultimate rounds of the football and hurling leagues take place this Saturday and Sunday.

In a message to members on Friday, the players body’s chief executive Tom Parsons wrote “until every player is paid their expenses for all collective sessions, there will be action by players in response”.

Parsons added that the majority of players had not received expenses since 2022 training began in early December. He also explained the pre-pandemic mileage rate of 65 cent per mile had not yet been restored.

In response to games being played behind closed doors in late 2020, the GAA centralised the players expenses system and it had been hoped players would be recompensed quicker as a result.

The GAA claim the new charter is broadly similar to the 2019 version with travel, nutrition and gear provisions based on panel sizes of 32 with mileage rates of 65c in the 26 counties and 45p in the six counties payable to players. Initially, those rates were to be capped to three sessions per week but were last week increased to four with additional gatherings to be covered directly by county boards.

In a statement released to the media on Sunday night, the GAA said the sole difference between the 2019 and ‘22 charters was the cap on training sessions. It explained: “Following a meeting of the GAA’s Management Committee on Thursday evening last, a template charter was issued to Counties on Friday to allow for payments of outstanding expenses since the return of inter-county teams to be processed as soon as possible.” The press release added: “The majority of the cost of mileage for inter-county teams is borne by individual Counties with a subvention provided by the GAA centrally.”

The subsidy is 18c per mile in the 26 counties and 3c per mile in the six counties.

Croke Park is to continue providing the vouched weekly nutrition allowance of €20 in the 26 counties and £28 in the six counties. Playing gear allowances for league and championship are as they were in 2019. All players are also required to complete the GAA’s online anti-doping education course.

James Horan (Mayo), Andy McEntee (Meath), Keith Ricken (Cork), Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan (Tyrone), Dessie Farrell (Dublin) and Ephie Fitzgerald (Waterford) were among those who did not speak to the media, although Farrell did provide an interview to Dublin GAA TV.

Jack O’Connor (Kerry), Pádraic Joyce (Galway), Seamus McEnaney (Monaghan) and John Maughan (Offaly) were those who agreed to interviews. "I have no interest in the GPA. I never had,” Joyce told RTÉ. “It's beyond my pay grade, talking about the GPA to be honest, so I don't know.”