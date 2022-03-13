Wexford edge battling Waterford

Allianz Football League Division 4: Wexford 0-15 Waterford 0-14

WEXFORD secured their second victory with a rather uninspired victory over Waterford in 1 free-ridden Division 4 game played at Chadwicks Wexford Park yesterday afternoon.

This game meant little to either side, with the home side on just two points going in and Waterford rock bottom on a single point. And there were some 52 frees during the course of the 70 minutes.

Wexford enjoyed the ideal start, racing into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead inside the opening 13 minutes with Mark Rossiter pointing four frees, as Glen Malone, Kevin O'Grady and Dean O'Toole also found the target, with Daragh Corcoran managing a pointed free in between for the visitors.

With Rossiter, along with Corcoran and Jason Curry, exchanging points it was Wexford who led 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

After Kevin O'Grady had extended the lead with a fine point, Waterford through Corcoran, Dermot Ryan and Curry gradually reduced the deficit and by 55 minutes the sides were level.

But Wexford responded, a fine Robie Brooks point moving them two clear. Waterford kept on battling with a Tom O'Connell point leaving the minimum separating the sides once again, but Wexford held firm.

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter (0-7 frees); K O'Grady, R Brooks (0-2 each); D O'Toole, G Malone, D Furlong, J Tubritt (0-1 each)

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran (0-6 frees); J Curry (0-4, 0-2 frees), D Ryan (0-2); C Murray,

T O'Connell (0-1 each)

WEXFORD: D Brooke; L O'Connor, E Porter, R Barron; G Malone, M O'Connor, D Furlong); N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin, D Shanley, D O'Toole; K O'Grady, R Brooks, M Rossiter.

Subs: J Tubritt for O'Toole (30), T Byrne for Tobin (32), C Carty for Shanley (51), C O'Regan for Turitt (61), S Ryan for O'Grady (68).

WATERFORD: A Beresford; L Fennell, D O'Cathasaigh, J Elsted; D Ryan, C Murray, B Looby; J Curry, M Curry; S Curry, B Lynch, J Walsh; T O'Connell, D Corcoran, D Guiry. Subs: P Hunt for Beresford (18), J Keane for Elstedf (45).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick)