'This was the kind of game we were hoping we’d win'

Allianz FL Division 1

Kerry 1-12

Mayo 0-14

Not another near miss. Not another winning position squandered. This time, Kerry held out.

On this latest Tralee night of freezing wind and rain, the home side maintained their unbeaten League start to both keep their place at the top of the Division 1 table and edge ever closer to a place in next month’s decider.

Encouraging signposts as they are, none of that stuff is of any great importance when set against the overdue Kerry breakthrough that materialised on Saturday.

As recently as the opening round, Kerry showed their Achilles heel remains their inability to see out tight encounters.

On that occasion, Jack O’Connor’s players failed to protect a four-point advantage inside the final 12 minutes and left Newbridge with a share of the spoils and a fresh entry on the Kerry rap sheet of winning leads squandered.

And right up until Lee Keegan's 78th minute off-target equalising punt, the visit of Mayo threatened to unravel in the very same fashion.

Kerry, you see, were three to the good on 55 minutes, the Jack Barry point that shoved them into this advantage coming at the end of 24 consecutive and patient passes.

Their lead should have stretched to four shortly after, only for Paudie Clifford to inexcusably kick a 13-metre free dead straight in front of the posts into the hands of Rob Hennelly.

Easy and all as the task was, one has to ask why Clifford was the player handed responsibility in the first place.

In any event, Mayo absorbed the let off and got back level thanks to three-in-a-row from Ryan O’Donoghue (two frees) and Matthew Ruane.

The second white flag in this scoring sequence had a momentum-shifting feel to it as Hennelly’s initial unsuccessful free-kick was ordered to be retaken further closer to goal after a Dara Moynihan indiscretion.

Paudie Clifford redeemed himself for his earlier miss when winning the free that allowed younger brother David nudge the hosts back in front, 1-11 to 0-13, on 66 minutes.

Again back came Mayo, O’Donoghue’s superb equalising free three and a half minutes into second half injury-time appearing to confirm that Kerry would once more be left to rue their poor management of a decent second-half lead and their incapacity to grind out a narrow win when they and their opponents are joined at the hip coming down the stretch.

A different final scene was to play out here, though, Mayo’s all too familiar resilience to fight level outdone by Kerry’s resilience to find a winner. That deciding score was a David Clifford placed-ball effort in the 76th minute.

Mayo were afforded one last opportunity to root out a third equalising point as the clock spilled into the 77th and 78th minutes, their search ending with Keegan's wide.

Kerry gratefully store in the locker the sort of dirty and defiant victory they have so often let slip from their control in the past

“This was the kind of game we were hoping we’d win,” said Jack O’Connor. “A game in which our backs were to the wall and fellas are tested because Kerry haven’t been winning these types of games.

“We knew tonight was going to be very tough, one of the aims we had coming into tonight was to hang in there and eke out a result.

“With seven or eight minutes to go, you'd think all the momentum was with Mayo and particularly with that retaken free they kicked over, you'd think that our tune was played. But the lads showed great heart, came up the field, showed great foot passing into the inside line by Micheál Burns and we manufactured a good free that David put over.

“Overall, I'm delighted with the attitude, spirit, and togetherness of the team. The tackling there was heartwarming near the end.”

Kerry had gone back down the tunnel 1-6 to 0-6 in front at the end of a messy and slippery first-half where the stats men on either side found themselves quickly running out of paper such was the number of turnovers to be recorded.

Conditions, as mentioned, were challenging, but the greasy elements alone could not account for the amount of ball either inexplicably kicked away or poorly controlled.

The game’s sole goal arrived on 21 minutes, Tony Brosnan starting and finishing the move. Yet another middle-third turnover thereafter - Paudie Clifford the thief and Matthew Ruane the mugged individual - ended with David Clifford throwing over his second to stretch the home advantage to five, 1-5 to 0-3.

The hosts, though, would add only one further point to their tally between the 23rd minute and call for half-time.

The second half saw a noticeable ratcheting up of intensity, Mayo’s late charge not bearing fruit on this occasion.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (0-6, 0-2 frees); T Brosnan (1-2); J Savage (0-2, 0-2 frees); J Barry, D Moynihan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: R O’Donoghue (0-7, 0-6 frees); F Boland (0-3); M Ruane (0-2); R Hennelly (0-1 ‘45), A Orme (0-1 each).

KERRY: S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, J Savage, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, T Brosnan.

Subs: S O’Brien for A Spillane (45); K Spillane for Savage (48); G Crowley for D Casey (55); G Horan for D O’Connor (64-68, temporary), M Burns for P Clifford (65); P Warren for O’Sullivan (73).

MAYO: R Hennelly; P O’Hora, O Mullin, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, L Keegan; J Flynn, A O’Shea; M Ruane, D O’Connor, J Carney; F Boland, A Orme, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: E Hession for Coen (HT); K McLoughlin for Carney (43); F Irwin for Orme (56); C Loftus for Boland (66); D McHugh for O’Connor (71).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).