Turning the tables: How Mayo conquered their Kerry demons

For Kerry, the terms and conditions were basic and simple. Unbeaten in championship in Killarney for well over two decades, there was still more at stake than just keeping that record clean when they met Mayo there in the Super 8s in 2019. Nothing personal. Just business.

Mayo had handed Kerry a lesson when they’d last met in championship in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final replay. Mayo had already beaten them twice that season, once in Tralee as well as the league final in Croke Park. A third defeat in Killarney was unthinkable. And unacceptable.

“If you were looking at it from a Kerry perspective,” says Colm Boyle, who retired after last year’s All-Ireland final, “I’m sure they were thinking, ‘It’s time now to put these Mayo fellas back in their box’.” Kerry did and then set the box on fire on a sweltering summer Sunday afternoon. The match was over before half-time. Kerry hunted down every one of David Clarke’s 17 first half restarts, often having 13 players inside the Mayo half to secure possession. Once Kerry did, they translated it into a procession of scores. They led by 0-15 to 0-6 at the break.

“Kerry pressed so high up the pitch that they smothered us in the first half,” says Boyle. “We were chasing it early and before we knew it, the match had spiraled out of our control. We were never pulling it back.”

The easy and lazy narrative was that Kerry were just restoring the natural order after a couple of aberrational results against Mayo. That may have been how Kerry would have wanted to portray the hierarchal status of the relationship, but Mayo certainly wouldn’t have seen that way.

“They were the better team on the day but there were never any psychological issues attached to our performance,” says Boyle. “Kerry showed up. We didn’t.”

For Mayo, the storyline was defined by Kerry’s absolute dominance of the relationship over the previous two decades. After losing to Kerry in the 1997 All-Ireland final, as well as shipping hidings in the 2004 and 2006 All-Ireland finals and having lost to them in All-Ireland semi-finals in 2011 and 2014, the general perception perceived Kerry to be a demon in Mayo’s minds that they could not remove.

Over the last decade though, Mayo have never put any primacy on a past history irrelevant to them. Old scars added to the character of their face. And Mayo showed a whole new identity when finally beating Kerry in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final replay.

“We just felt before that match, ‘It’s time now to beat Kerry’,” says Boyle. “We needed a big championship win against them, especially after so many high-profile defeats to Kerry. Plus, we also had the added incentive of the 2014 defeat. We carried so much hurt and pain going into that match.”

When Mayo came back to draw the first game, Kerry felt that they had underperformed. They still believed that they could infiltrate Mayo’s psychosis. “I still think Kerry have a psychological edge over Mayo,” said Marc Ó Sé a few days before that replay.

It encapsulated much of how Kerry still thought about Mayo, which was only natural with Mayo’s ambitions and yearning for greater glory having repeatedly been slaughtered and sacrificed on Kerry’s altar of domination.

The easy conclusion was that Mayo still had a psychological hang-up with Kerry. In 2007, Alan Dillon said that “Kerry have a psychological advantage over us in All-Ireland finals”, which was a fair assessment at that time. But did Mayo feel that Kerry could always get inside their heads and spook them?

“Honestly, I never felt it was there,” says David Brady, who lost three All-Ireland finals to Kerry. “That was never part of our mindset. Yet what I will say is that I knew that Kerry knew it was there. They knew that they had us.

“When you chat to Kerry players after you retire, you get that insight into their mentality towards Mayo. They felt they had that hold over us. And when you see that weakness, you absolutely try and exploit it.

“If I’m being 100% honest, I knew it was there during those games. You just knew that doubt was on the pitch. You’d be asking yourself, ‘Are we just going to let them do it to us again?’ And we did.”

Kerry took such command of those All-Ireland finals in 2004 and 2006 that it seemed, deep down, they knew that Mayo would crack once the bombardment started. “If you see that crack emerging, you hammer and widen that crack during a game,” says Brady. “For us, the wound was always there. And it didn’t take long in widening once it is re-opened.”

Those All-Ireland final defeats made a deep laceration on the Mayo psyche, but the wound soon closed. When James Horan first took over in 2011, Mayo had more historical baggage with Cork than Kerry, who had tormented them throughout their history. After defeating Cork, Mayo subsequently lost to Kerry in the 2011 semi-final, but the team was still in its infancy and was beginning to develop into the force they’d become.

Mayo’s draw with Kerry in Tralee in March 2012 was another big step. The win over Kerry after extra-time of the league semi-final the following month was an even bigger landmark.

“They had a lot of big names and you were still kinda in awe playing against them,” says Boyle. “Beating them that day was significant for that team. It gave us great confidence, especially when we had so many young players. It also proved to ourselves that we could compete with the best.”

Mayo hammered Kerry in the 2013 league. They beat them again, by five points, in the 2014 campaign. At half-time of the 2014 drawn All-Ireland semi-final, Kerry were five points ahead. Mayo had been reduced to 14 men, having lost Lee Keegan to a red card. The game looked over, but Mayo blitzed Kerry to lead by five points late on. Kerry stormed back but Mayo’s failure to hang on was as much down to a tactical error in not screening Kieran Donaghy as a psychological meltdown.

When Mayo lost the replay after extra-time, that result hinged on a number of key refereeing decisions, the Donaghy factor, and losing two of their key players – Cillian O’Connor and Aidan O’Shea – to concussion for a part of that game. The general dialogue inevitably turned towards Mayo’s failure to beat Kerry again, but Kerry knew full well by that stage that Mayo were a different animal to the one they routinely spooked, and slaughtered, in the past.

After that 2014 replay, Mayo defeated Kerry in two of their next three league games before finally recording their first championship win against them for 21 years in the 2017 replay. “It was hugely satisfying,” says Boyle. “It didn’t make up for the 2014 defeat, but it was really sweet.” One result was never going to heal the world of hurt which preceded it, but that 2017 win was also a symbolic psychological victory. “To me, that 2017 win against Kerry was the suture that was needed for a long time to heal that wound, and for it never to be opened again,” says Brady.

Kerry never take defeat easily, but they were still unable to stop Mayo piling on the pain. When the sides met in the regular league in March 2019, Kerry were unbeaten in five games, but Mayo extended Kerry’s losing sequence against Mayo at home to ten years.

Three weeks later, a more streetwise, powerful and physically superior Mayo side turned over Kerry in the 2019 league final. “We were a lot more experienced than Kerry that day,” says Boyle. “But I think we also needed that win a lot more than Kerry did, especially when it was a national final.

“We had a lot of players who had experienced big final defeats in Croke Park. Let’s just say we didn’t need to lose another one. So, as well as us needing to win that league final, we also probably wanted it more than Kerry on the day.”

Kerry atoned for that disappointment later that summer in Killarney. When the sides last clashed in the league in 2020, Kerry won by one point. When they meet again tonight in Tralee in a top-of-the-table clash, there’s more than just two points at stake; Kerry won’t want to lose again against Mayo in Tralee; Mayo will see this as the ideal testing ground to see far they’ve come this spring.

“Playing against Kerry, you always knew you needed to be at 100%,” says Boyle. “If you’re even 5% off, they’ll go to town on you. Going down there is the acid test now for Mayo, but these are the games Mayo love.”

Historically, Mayo could never really beat Kerry because they weren’t good enough or weren’t prepared well enough. Yet modern Mayo teams are as well prepared as anyone else. They continue to embrace the big challenges. Mayo crave the next big test.

Especially when it’s against Kerry.