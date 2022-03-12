Why do Dublin and Tyrone dislike each other so much?

IN tracing the venom that occasionally comes with meetings of Tyrone and Dublin, the undoubted pinnacle came in 2006. But before there was a Battle Of Omagh, there was the Trouble In Toronto.

Back in 1990, the Irish Festival committee for St Patrick’s Day were looking for a spectacular to headline their celebrations. They tried to get a repeat of the 1989 All-Ireland football final between Cork and Mayo, but both were double-booked to play an exhibition match at Griffin Park, the then home of Brentford FC.

Instead, they got the beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists, Tyrone and Dublin.

The Skydome venue wasn’t ideal for Gaelic football, with a rock hard surface. The O’Neill’s football behaved like a ping-pong ball on marble. Players wore chunky tennis trainers and had elbow pads sewn into their jerseys.

Tyrone manager Art McRory brought along a young lad who had yet to play a dozen adult football games for the newly-formed Errigal Ciaran.

By the start of the second half, Peter Canavan soon learned what it was to be among men as he lay on the floor, the victim of a punch on the throat, delivered miles off the ball.

The man who took charge that day, Miceál Greenan, spotted the then Tyrone captain Seanie Donnelly, on a sunny day in Clones in 2016.

“Remember that game in Toronto?” he exclaimed, for the entertainment of the group in front of him, “That was meant to be a friendly! I never seen such a game like it. I should have sent six men off, including you!”

Donnelly’s crime was a swipe at Kieran Duff.

"He went in for the ball and I took a swing with my boot and missed him,” he said a few years back.

“Then I took another swing at him and caught him the next time!"

Afterwards, both teams lapsed into camaraderie as the green beer flowed. Donnelly and Duff even posed for a picture with the Trillick man rolling Duff’s jeans up to examine the point of impact.

If that was the Origin Story, the Original Sin came six years previous. Dublin and Tyrone were meeting in Championship football for the first time ever. As you do, Tyrone made straight for Hill 16 for their warm-up, sparking the usual dunting among players and booing from the crowd.

Donnelly chuckled at the memory.

"The two teams were kicking the balls in and out and whenever we were doing that, you made sure to hit it brave and hard, in case you would hit a Dublin man! And I would say they were doing likewise! Balls were coming in on top of you and you had to rev up and get to the ball, kick it out again."

Few defeats impacted upon Tyrone like the 1995 All-Ireland defeat. Ask anyone about that game and within a minute the decision of referee Paddy Russell to blow Peter Canavan for touching the ball on the ground as he flicked it up to Seanie McLaughlin to kick the late equaliser will be brought up.

“It cost us an All-Ireland,” said Canavan in 2018.

“For a lot of men, my brother (Pascal) included, that was the only chance they were going to get to win an All-Ireland so it stays with you. The fact that we went on and did win it, you could imagine if that never happened we would still be talking about it.” And then he paused, before adding; “We are still talking about it!” The following day, the tradition was still in place of the two final teams having a lunch together.

The day had started badly for the current manager, Feargal Logan, hobbling down for breakfast on an ankle that had ballooned again after a fortnight of spending every lunchtime in an Oxygen tent in Larne trying to get himself fit for the final.

On the Gay Byrne Show on RTÉ Radio, someone had the bright idea of ringing in, saying everyone needed to ‘get off the back’ of Dublin forward Charlie Redmond who had been ordered off the field and for whatever reason, remained on. What made it surreal was the caller was claiming to be Feargal Logan!

When they picked up the newspaper that Monday, the front page of the Irish Independent had a snippet.

"Dominic McCaughey, secretary of the Tyrone county board, said last night they were examining the situation closely. 'We do not want to appeal lightly. But rules are rules and if the Central Council decides that a player failed to carry out the decision of the referee, then they will have to decide what action must follow.”’

All of that fed into The Battle of Omagh. When the fists flew after Alan Brogan chased a Tyrone medic, goalkeeper Pascal McConnell was observing affairs from a safe distance.

Or maybe not.

“I was watching what was going on in front of me, but I had to also watch what was going on behind me. There was a bottle that hit off something – it made a big ‘clink’ noise anyway, if it didn’t smash – at the Gortin Road end.” As a teenager, his brother Finbarr had been between the sticks for the 1995 final.

“Dublin brought a prestige with them. We won our All-Irelands but you were always hearing things whether they were true or not that Dublin were being subsidised by such and such, sponsorship deals with whoever. And you are going a bit mad about it… “’95 would have lingered a bit too. Myself and a few other older fellas that were kids. We were there watching that match.” Tyrone romped through the 00’s in the rivalry. It all changed in the All-Ireland quarter-final of 2010 and Dublin then imposed martial law on Tyrone, walloping them in the 2017 semi-final and then the 2018 final.

And now here they are. The last two winners of the All-Ireland football Championship meeting in another league game in Omagh with all on the line, Dublin stranded at the foot of the table.

Rarely has a league game ever felt more like a Championship game.