Nothing to fear from the chipped sliotar, says Cummins

Tipperary great Brendan Cummins has allayed fears over the GAA's new smart sliotar and insisted there is 'no difference whatsoever' from a playing perspective.

New microchipped balls will be used in next month's U-20 hurling championships with a view to introducing them for inter-county senior activity in 2023.

Talks around standardising sliotars began almost 20 years ago and a work group set up in 2021 and chaired by Kilkenny's Ned Quinn has brought the project close to fruition.

The new balls, yellow in colour, contain a round microchip - just smaller in size to a 10c piece - which is inserted in the core, close to the ball's surface.

Two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Cummins, along with current players Alan Nolan (Dublin), Jason Forde (Tipperary) and Rory O'Connor (Wexford) helped with testing in the areas of feel, short passes and hand-passes, long passes and specialised play.

Match referees will now be able to confirm the authenticity of an official ball by scanning it on a smartphone app.

Current sliotar manufacturers must reapply for their license and prove they can meet the updated requirements with O'Neills and Greenfields the two that have been greenlighted so far.

For players, the success or otherwise of the new sliotars will ultimately come down to how they feel and play with Cummins keen to point out that there is no discernible difference.

"None, no difference whatsoever," said Cummins who acknowledged that slight deviations from manufacturer to manufacturer, within the parameters of official sliotar specifications, may occur.

"We are never going to be totally right. I could put 10 balls down on the table here and bring a load of players in and they would say five of them are duds and the other five, they would have a row over which they liked the most. That is the way the thing is.

"But we have to standardise it. When you say there will be 10 different suppliers in time, yes, and if there are 15 or 20 different suppliers who are all putting the chip into the ball, well if it meets the modernised standards that we have for the ball, then that ball is in play.

"And it might be 5 or 10% either way but Professor Kieran Moran (member of sliotar workgroup) and the committee are set up to monitor the ball. It is being checked.

"So every time one of our players at U-20 level this year puts the ball down to take a free, they know the ball being played in the Championship over here and over there and some place else is the same ball."

Those who believe that modern sliotars fly too far and who believe that it has become too easy to score from beyond the half-way line, or from a sideline cut, may view it as an opportunity missed to limit ball distance too.

"I certainly don't see a massive difference when I hit the ball, that it's dropping on the opposition '65 rather than the '45 or anything like that," said Cummins. "There is a consistency in distance."

Cummins said the GAA still could alter sliotar specifications to limit distance but doesn't believe that'll happen anytime soon, if at all.

"If there is a change in spec everybody needs to know about the change in spec and we'll have another conversation. But I don't think that will become a factor for a number of years down the road, if ever."

The new sliotars are likely to cost around a euro more than previous models. But with lines of authenticity set to be established, the GAA is confident it can eliminate child labour from the manufactring process.

"I think it's a work in progress in terms of making sure we have integrity in the sliotar, integrity in our equipment and, perhaps most importantly, in our manufacturing systems," said GAA President Larry McCarthy. "That we're not using child labour or anything around the world."

There are no plans to marry the new chipped balls up with any form of score detection technology. Likewise, Cummins said the groundbreaking sliotar - believed to be a world first in terms of microchipping sports balls - won't solve the current blight of illegal, thrown hand-passes.

"I think players will adjust," said Cummins of the hand-passing problem. "Last year, we had a free-taking competition in the first three rounds of the league and we all thought our game was bust. We all had our heads in our hands and it ironed itself out and it'll be the exact same way with this. Players will learn.

"If they're training four or five nights a week, they're thinking about hurling every day of the week, it's their absolute life, so they will work out that if I don't have clear space in my hand then it's a free and it costs my team. They will adapt very, very quickly."