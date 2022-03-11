UCC want to end 10 year wait for O'Connor Cup

UCC forward Emma Cleary says her team may have not have the star power of some of their counterparts in the Yoplait O’Connor Cup this weekend but a win is long overdue at this level.

The Cork university have not been victorious in the competition since 2012 and face stiff opposition from UL, NUI Galway and today’s opponents DCU Dóchas Éireann.

Cleary, who is still only 21 and is in her third season in the Cork panel, is joined by county teammates like Katie Quirke and Sadhbh O’Leary, while her opponent last weekend, Kellyann Hogan of Waterford, will lead the line for UCC.

But despite having those talents to call on, she still knows it will an uphill challenge, especially against DCU.

“They have the likes of Emma Duggan, Jennifer Dunne and Niamh Hetherton,” said Cleary, daughter of legendary Cork footballer John. “We have great girls around the pitch and maybe it’s not known as much as the DCU girls that we’re going to face, but we still have a very strong panel. We know that we can put it up to them. I don’t think there will be much point in us going up if we didn’t think we could win. There is huge competition and the fact that UCC haven’t won it since 2012 shows how much competition there is out there. Even when I was in first year, we had a team of nearly All-Stars: we had the likes of Eimear Meaney playing, Hannah Looney, and we still fell short in the semi-final. When you get to the weekend, anything can happen.”

The Yoplait Ladies Higher Education Committee Championship Finals will be held at DCU on Friday and Saturday. In the Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-finals, DCU Dóchas Éireann will play UCC, with holders UL up against NUIG on Friday.

The Final will be played on Saturday.