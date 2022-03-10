Balancing act: How should county sides prepare for a condensed season?

Intercounty teams all over Ireland are in the middle of it all right now.

The leagues in hurling and football are approaching the last couple of rounds, while the championship looms just over the horizon. Teams want to be competitive in the former and to peak for the latter, but how to balance preparation for a couple of months' time when there are big games every weekend right now as well?

Dr Ed Coughlan of MTU Cork addresses that challenge. First, how much can actually be done?

“The biggest challenge coaches have is to balance everything that’s going on outside of training. That’s incredibly difficult.

“With every passing year we hear the words ‘high performance’ mentioned but a point has to come when you question what these guys are able to do - there’s surely a limit to what they can take.

“That’s particularly true when you look at the travel some of these players have to go through. In a county the size of Cork you have some guys who are travelling for an hour or more to get to training, which must be a huge challenge.

“And then in a place like Mayo you have somewhere the players may only be able to train together once a week and they may have three hours’ travel to do that.

“And that’s something for coaches to realise, that there’s a limit to what can be done. Ultimately that’s when coaches have to decide what’s important.”

Second question: what’s important? The league is secondary to the championship.

Or is it?

“Every year we hear ‘it’s all about the championship’,” says Coughlan.

“And yet that’s only true when it gets to the championship - during the league it’s all about the league.

“With the new structures you don’t want to find yourself in a relegation battle, or in a different division next year when the quality of the opposition is significantly different.

“I’d be interested in seeing coaches deal with the situation in front of them right now, put it that way. Rather than the old way of having a team finish the league bursting out of its skin, and then, during the lull to the championship, train them to bursting point during that period as well, it might be better to say ‘look, we’ve come to the end of the league with games and training - we need downtime’.

“What often happens, though, is that the period after the league is when even more is put on players in training at a time when a lot of counties would benefit from an appreciation of the peaks and troughs of the season.”

Third, why not learn to love the league for itself, not as a warm-up?

“We hear ‘it’s only the league’, but if that’s true why aren’t more players getting games - why are managers so focused on getting the first fifteen or the full championship team out for league games?

“Or look at it another way. For most teams their run in the championship is a pretty short part of the year. It’s not the extensive run of guaranteed games you get in the league, even with the new system.

“The traditions are that ‘more is more’ yet the sports science evidence suggests that ‘less is more’. But in the GAA we forget we’re not dealing with full-time athletes. They all have jobs or are in full-time education; only a tiny fraction of them could function as full-time athletes who, to take one example, can rest during the day to aid their recovery and preparation.

“In comparison, even students are asked to study and pay close attention for four or five hours and then to go to the field and be explosive and agile and make good decisions - those don’t marry well.”

Coughlan sees the positive influence of good coaches in intercounty team management over the last decade.

“To be fair, we’re seeing a shift in the last ten years where high-performing coaches are coming in to take care of a lot of the training issues. A lot of counties would now have people with at least a master’s in strength and conditioning working for them. The tension arises if a manager wants the players to be ‘fitter’ and the coach has to say the best way to do that is to do a little less.

“From what I hear on the ground the pressures of the league mean players and coaches don’t see it as ‘just the league’, so getting the balance in preparation right is harder, obviously, when everything is seen as important all the time.

“At the end of the season we’ll only talk about the championship but in January, February and March the league was really important. We need to be more appreciative of how important things are while they’re happening, and the league’s importance is seen in the team selections, the extra sessions, the video analysis - all of that suggests the league is not seen in any way as secondary.

“And all of that makes it even harder to strike a balance. Because if everything is important all the time then it’s all the harder to train players for peak performance at the right time.”

A general growth in trust between managers and coaching staff is grounds for optimism, he adds, before sounding a final warning note.

“After a heavy defeat management may feel the need to do even more training to get up to the proper level, but training less, or training smarter, may take into account where the team is in its development and be more beneficial in the long run.

“To be fair to managers, certainly in the last ten years or so there’s been a huge shift in them leaning on their staff. In post-match interviews you'll often see them say ‘the man or woman in charge of fitness, or strength and conditioning, said we could only do so much this week, and that’s their job’.

“There’s been a significant shift in that regard, but even outside of that there’s an interesting dynamic in the number of multiple coaches working with many teams - each coach wants his fifteen minutes or half-hour with the players, and that can be very challenging for a manager. If that’s not addressed then even though the players are all on one team they can feel they’re serving multiple masters. And that can be tricky.”