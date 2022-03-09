Limerick football faced with new, welcome dilemma

It seems like a lifetime ago now - Billy Lee’s revelation that 53 players rebuffed an invitation to join the Limerick football panel during one incredibly long and frustrating off-season.

The year was 2018, the Treaty manager outlining the jaw-dropping scale of indifference towards the county panel in the run-up to their Munster championship opener against Clare.

That Munster quarter-final went as badly as Lee’s recruitment drive six and seven months earlier, the Treaty hammered to the tune of 12 points.

The defeat, as well as putting the tin hat on a 2018 season where Limerick won just once in Division 4, extended to six the number of consecutive campaigns where the county had failed to record a Munster championship win.

Following the 1-23 to 0-14 beating by Clare, Lee ripped into the county board over an admin error that precluded defender Jim Liston from being involved in the game and the lack of food provided for his players after a training session days before they took on Clare.

Lumped in with the decision of 18 players from the 2017 panel not to return in 2018 and the subsequent refusal of more than four-dozen players to join the set-up, it all pointed towards Limerick football heading nowhere – and in a hurry.

Almost four years on, Lee is still there driving the bus, the class of 2022 sitting pretty atop the Division 3 table.

Albeit theirs has been a standout start to the League, Limerick’s three wins from four outings are in keeping with a graph that has been steadily rising since Tipperary were turned over in May 2019 to deliver a first Munster championship victory in seven years.

2020 brought with it McGrath Cup silverware, promotion out of Division 4, and yet another Munster championship win. The step up to Division 3 last spring in no way fazed Lee’s group, their four-point promotion semi-final defeat to Derry having aged particularly well given the Oak Leaf men currently occupy top spot in Division 2.

A home fixture against Westmeath this weekend is their latest assignment, one which if passed will edge them closer to Division 2 fare next year and before that, Sam Maguire involvement this summer.

The turnover of players in recent years has been a drop in the ocean compared to the end of season mass exoduses Lee had to deal with during the early days in the job, but when you consider 2021 first-team regulars Tommie Childs and Danny Neville are not involved this year, along with Seamus Carroll, Pádraig Scanlon, and David Connolly, it makes all the more impressive their charge to the top of Division 3.

“When we started off with this group, we wouldn't have foreseen... at the time it was trying to get to the top end of Division 4 to give ourselves a chance at promotion,” said Lee.

“The performances of one year set the objectives for the following year, in terms of what we needed to do and where we needed to get to.

“We have a lot of work done over a number of years and there is more belief in them now compared to when this group started out. They are also more comfortable in their environment now, having competed at the top end of Division 4 two years ago, Division 3 last year, and having won Munster championship matches three years in-a-row. That all helps the collective confidence.”

As already mentioned, promotion to Division 2 means top-tier championship status, but only time will tell if Limerick’s progression is better served by remaining in Division 3 and embarking on a lengthy run in the inaugural running of the Tailteann Cup.

“I have a very simple view on that: Limerick won't be winning Sam Maguire, so playing in Sam Maguire versus Tailteann Cup, it has never been on my agenda in terms of it is important to be in Division 2 so as to play Sam Maguire, as opposed to being in the Tailteann Cup,” continued Lee, who is now in his sixth season at the helm.

“If we end up in Sam Maguire, great, but it is not something that was our objective at the start of the year. It is about growing and developing the team, developing consistency of performance, and being the best we can be. And wherever that takes us, so be it.”

Where that will take them is further and further away from the low standing of 2017 and 2018 that is now almost unrecognisable to this Limerick group.