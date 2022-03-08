'Tears shed' as Mickey Moran steps down from Kilcoo

Mickey Moran has stepped down as manager of All-Ireland SFC champions Kilcoo.

The former Derry, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo boss guided the Down champions to the ultimate title last month when they defeated Kilmacud Crokes after extra-time.

Moran, who will be replaced by his assistants Conleth Gilligan and Richie Thornton, guided Kilcoo to three county and two provincial honours.

According to Kilcoo chairman Roger Morgan, there were “a few tears shed”. He told The Irish News: “They (the players) would have done anything for him.” A club statement read: “On Monday evening we learned of the resignation of Mickey Moran as our senior football manager. While not unexpected, we are sad to see Mickey go but we look back with fond memories of his time in charge.

"In late 2018 the club sought out the best manager in Ulster to lead the group to the next level, and our ambitious players promised the Maghera native they would win a club All-Ireland. And in February this year they along with the great man climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift the Andy Merrigan Cup.”

It concluded: “During his three seasons at the helm, Mickey showed serious commitment in the pursuit of glory and we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for everything that he has done for our club. Words will never do justice for what he's brought and he will forever be a legend of Kilcoo. We wish him all the best. Mickey Moran, A king."

Although he coached Derry to the Sam Maguire Cup in 1993, the February 12 victory was Moran’s first All-Ireland success as manager having guided Mayo to the 2006 All-Ireland final along with the late John Morrison. In 2015 and ‘17, he led Slaughtneil to the decider and in 2020 he brought Kilcoo to their first final where Corofin came out on top. It is believed Moran, who turns 70 next month, has also retired from managing.

Elsewhere, Meath captain Shane McEntee is unavailable to the county for the remainder of the season due to Defence Forces commitments. His club’s official Twitter account explained he was set to head to Africa on a tour of duty after lining out in a county league game last Saturday.

The post read: “Best wishes to our club senior footballer and Meath senior football captain Shane McEntee who played his last game today before leaving for a peacekeeping tour of duty in Mali with the Irish Defence Forces.”