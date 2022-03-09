Paul Kerrigan believes Cork boss Keith Ricken 'getting more leeway than people before him'

John Fogarty

Cork manager Keith Ricken doesn’t appear to be receiving as much flak as his predecessors who also experienced difficult periods, reckons Paul Kerrigan.

Ronan McCarthy was in charge when Cork just about avoided relegation from Division 2 in 2018 and the following season when they weren’t so fortunate as they picked up one point after four rounds, their same return to this point this year.

As he overhauls the panel, Kerrigan senses Ricken is being afforded more patience and understanding even with the threat of relegation to Division 3 and potentially missing out on the qualifiers. “I kinda get the feeling he’s getting more leeway than people before him,” says the former Cork captain. “I wouldn’t call this year a write-off, but he’s been given this year as grace.

“Maybe going down to Division 3 might test that bit but if they were going down, they would have to be coming straight back up next year. I know from my experience that there were rough times when Cork weren’t going well but this time it seems a little gentler. I think he is getting a bit of time that way alright but if you’re stick in Division 3 for more than a year that will run out.”

Looking at the changes in personnel, Kerrigan believes Ricken is doing more than just freshening up the panel. “I think it’s more of a transformation as opposed to transition. Their panel has gone so young and they have an awful lot of their main fellas are injured.

“At the start, I would have said it might have been no harm to go young like that but not at the expense of going down to Division 3. I played Division 3 in my last year and it’s grand and all that but, like that’s not where you want to be. For a Cork footballer, there is no joy in being down there regularly.”

With several players sidelined ahead of Sunday’s clash with fellow strugglers Meath in Navan, Kerrigan wishes Ricken had some of the experience that was either let or allowed to go from last year’s panel.

“If Cork had everyone available, it would have eased the burden a bit, but they are so decimated with injuries it shows they could have done with hanging onto them for another year. (Seán) Powter, (Seán) Meehan and Liam O’Donovan are going to be out for a while and that’s your three best defenders gone in a young team.

“A good chunk of fellas hitting around 30 have gone, and I don’t think they would have won anything with Cork. Maybe he just wanted a shift of mentality or fellas he could try and mold a bit better. Guys like Luke Connolly, Ruairí Deane, and Kevin Crowley are gone.

“The Barrs lads are just back, Brian Hurley was out against Galway and he is a huge loss. They can’t afford to be without him. I know there is a rebuild but if they could have only held onto a couple of the older fellas for a year at least on the bench. It’s easy to say that in hindsight but you could have seen then if they wanted to be part of the project. In my last couple of years, I was on the bench a bit more. It would test a fella out as to how committed he is.”

Kerrigan attended the home games against Clare and Galway and watched the Derry match on TV. For all of his concerns, he remains positive that Cork can avoid relegation. “I’d be fairly optimistic. Meath are in a bit of a bad place, it seems. Whatever is going on there, it looks like morale is quite low for a team who had a good Leinster last year and have had a bit of success at underage. They were a team on the top and then suddenly things change. A few of the boys have won in Navan (in 2018) so they know what it will take.

“They will take a bit of confidence from the first half against Galway and it’ll be a case of battening down the hatches. Once there was a bit of an opening, Galway seemed to run through the middle at will. You’d definitely be fancying them against Down because we have a good record against them here and then it’s Offaly away.”