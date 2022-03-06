Limerick still on the hunt for first win of League campaign

The All-Ireland champions needed a late free from David Reidy to secure a draw with Clare in Cusack Park
Clare’s John Conlon breaks his hurl as he is tackled by Cian Lynch of Limerick in the Allianz HL Division 1A clash at Cusack Park, Ennis

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:27
John Fogarty, Cusack Park

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A

Clare 0-18 

Limerick 0-18 

All-Ireland champions Limerick will have to avoid defeat to Offaly in two weeks’ time to escape a Division 1 relegation play-off after this stalemate in Ennis.

In a poor quality if lively encounter, substitute David Reidy’s additional time free secured the result for Limerick after Clare had been the better team in the second half.

It was a day of misses as Tony Kelly struck seven wides and Diarmaid Byrnes hit five.

Down 0-9 to 0-11 at half-time, Clare were level and ahead for the first time in the 50th minute, Kelly exploiting a Gearóid Hegarty fumble for the equaliser and David Fitzgerald putting the home side ahead.

Fitzgerald excellently doubled his total and Clare’s advantage in the 57th minute but Limerick hit back with scores from placed balls via Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane although they lost the latter freetaker in the 67th minute when he lashed out at Conor Cleary and picked up a second yellow card. Jack Browne joined him on the sideline for a double booking later.

Limerick were three points to no score up inside the five-minute mark. Clare were up and running largely due to Kelly frees but Limerick were marginally better, Gearóid Hegarty’s thundering shoulder on Kelly on his way to scoring his side’s fifth point one of the highlights of the first half.

Clare had cut Limerick’s advantage to three points when in the 21st minute Fitzgerald pushed the ball to the back of Nickie Quaid’s net after Shane Meehan had done well to square the ball into his path. However, the umpire didn’t raise the flag and it was eventually ruled out for an infringement in the build up.

Limerick restored three-point leads on four occasions in the final 10 minutes of the half before Kelly fired over his fifth free just before the break.

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (0-11, 8 frees); D. Fitzgerald (0-2); C. Malone, S. Meehan, R. Taylor, R. Mounsey (sideline), J. McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-7, 6 frees); D. Byrnes (0-5, 3 frees); T. Morrissey (0-2); G. Hegarty, C. O’Neill, A. English, D. Reidy (free) (0-1 each).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; J. Browne, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; S. Golden, J. McCarthy; C. Malone, D. Fitzgerald, R. Taylor; S. Meehan, T. Kelly (c), R. Mounsey.

Subs for Clare: P. Crotty for R. Mounsey (52); P. Duggan for S. Golden (55); G. Cooney for S. Meehan (60); P. Donnellan for J. McCarthy (64); D. Reidy for T. Morrissey (66).

Red card: J. Browne (70+2, second yellow).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; R. English, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), C. Coughlan; W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. English, A. Gillane, C. O’Neill.

Subs for Limerick: R. Connolly for D. Hannon (inj 30); B. O’Grady for D. O’Donovan (53); G. Mulcahy for G. Hegarty (56);

P. Ryan for A. English (61).

Red card: A. Gillane (67, second yellow).

Referee: P. Murphy (Carlow).

