Tasty Easter Sunday double bill to launch Munster Hurling Championship

Waterford v Tipperary at Walsh Park on Easter Sunday will get this year's Munster Senior Hurling Championship underway, it has been confirmed.

Also fixed for later that day is Cork v All-Ireland and Munster champions Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Munster Senior Hurling Final is fixed for Sunday June 5th at 4pm.

In all, there are 51 Munster Championship fixtures in football and hurling at all grades, scheduled over 61 days from April 5th to June 5th.

The Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals take place on Saturday April 30th as Clare host Limerick at 6pm in Cusack Park Ennis while Waterford host Tipperary at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan. The Munster Senior Football Final is fixed for Saturday May 28th at 3pm.

The Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on April 6th, 13th and 20th. The top 2 in each group of 3 will qualify for the semi-finals on April 27th. The Munster Under 20 Hurling Final is fixed for Wednesday May 4th at 7:30pm.

The EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Quarter-Finals are fixed for Monday April 11th with Waterford playing Limerick in Fraher Field Dungarvan while Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown-Malbay will play host to the meeting of Clare and Tipperary. The EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Final is fixed for Monday April 25th at 7:30pm.

The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on April 5th, 12th and 19th before the Q-Final and S-Final places are determined. The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Final will take place on Wednesday May 11th at 7:30pm, originally scheduled for May 10th.

The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship will see Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford taking part in a Phase 1 round-robin competition taking place on April 14th, 21st and 28th with the Phase 1 winner joining Cork and Kerry to battle for a place in the Munster Final. The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Final will take place on Wednesday June 1st at 7:30pm, originally scheduled for June 2nd.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

April 17: Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 2pm

April 17: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

April 23: Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

April 24: Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm

May 1: Cork v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm

May 8: Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

May 15: Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 2pm

May 15: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 4pm

May 22: Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, TBC

May 22: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, TBC

June 5: Final

Munster Senior Football Championship

April 30: Quarter-final: Tipperary v Waterford, Fraher Field, 7pm

April 30: Quarter-final: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 6pm

May 7: Semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm

May 14: Semi-final: Clare/Limerick v Tipperary/Waterford, TBC

May 28: Final