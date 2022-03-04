Untangling connections on all sides of Waterford v Tipperary

Sunday in Walsh Park should be enjoyable.

You have the Tipperary manager who’s a Waterford resident, and the Waterford manager who’s a Tipperary man - and who was lined up at one point for the job the Waterford resident got.

Waterford selector Stephen Frampton acknowledges the background to this Allianz Hurling League clash: “There’ll be the usual crack with Mikey (Bevans, Waterford coach) and Liam (Cahill, Waterford manager), a lot of the new players on the Tipperary team would have played underage for the two lads, they’ll probably be looking over at them on the sideline.

“And Colm (Bonnar, Tipperary manager) would know a lot of the Waterford lads from WIT and from living here - he’s probably been living in Waterford longer than he lived in Tipperary. There are stories on all sides, absolutely.”

Frampton’s clubmates from Ballygunner came back to Waterford last week after their All-Ireland club win.

“They had a few niggles, obviously, but in general they’re pretty okay in terms of injuries.

“It’s awkward in that we have lads who’ve been training really hard all along and they deserve their chance, too.

"The Ballygunner lads have come back and are keen to do well with Waterford, and it’s great to have them back, players who’ve won an All-Ireland final in Croke Park, to bring that feeling to the camp, but they have to wait their turn as well.

“Peter Hogan has a little knock but we’ve other lads who are just about back in the next few weeks - the likes of Calum Lyons and Jamie Barron, Seamus Keating. We’re almost there but not quite, with injuries. Calum, Jamie and Peter are the concerns, but the rest of them are okay.

“And Tadhg (de Búrca) is back now as well, every game for him is a bonus, getting game time into him.

“With the nature of the season it’s all coming very quickly, we’re training very hard so you’re bound to pick up a few knocks - it’s the same for every county, you’d want to be pretty lucky not to pick up some injuries, but overall it’s very positive.”

So was last weekend, when they held out for a good away win over Antrim.

“It’s a very hostile environment - I’d forgotten just how hostile, because it was a while since I’d been involved with any team up there. Corrigan Park is a tight enough pitch and a bit sticky underfoot - in fairness it’s a club ground rather than a county ground - but it’s a ground where the crowd are nearly in on top of you, and they smelt blood with ten minutes to go . ..

“You’d hear Munster rugby players talk about the crowd being a 16th man, in Corrigan Park they must have about eighteen men. It’s hostile for the players, for the officials, so getting through it was great for the team.

“In fairness to Antrim, they’ve lost games by two and three points, they’ve been very close. I was chatting to Clinton Hennessy (former Waterford goalkeeper) who lives up there and is an Antrim selector now. He was saying they should really have beaten Dublin earlier in the league, and they’re looking for the win to keep their status in Division One, that’s very important to them. You could feel that urgency to get the win at the game, too, they were so close. We were down to fourteen but when we were five up we should have coasted on - but they were very good and we were lucky in the end. We’ll take the two points, though, because it means there’s something to play for.”

The league’s important to Waterford, he adds: “We can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal because we haven’t won enough trophies to do so. You’re trying to give game time to lads who’ve shown up well in training as well, so it’s hard to get that balance right, but we won’t take the league lightly. We need to win games.

"I think the day is well gone among all counties where ‘it’s just the league’ is the attitude. It’s a lot more important to everyone now, but to us more than some.”

Another bright spot this spring has been Mikey Kiely’s form - the Abbeyside man got late goals to win the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final and final for the University of Limerick.

“He’s come on in leaps and bounds, he still has plenty to do, he’s a young player, but he scored a good goal last weekend after a very good pass from Stephen Bennett.

“He’s growing in confidence all the time. There’s a big step up between Fitzgibbon and intercounty but a player getting some exposure, that bit of confidence, that has to help.

“He and Billy Power of Clonea came back to training with Fitzgibbon medals, the Ballygunner lads came back with All-Ireland club medals, and that positivity rubs off on everyone. It can only help, particularly on Sunday. Tipp will want to get back on track after losing narrowly to Dublin the last day, so it should be a good test for everyone.”