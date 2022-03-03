Government levy needed to make integration work, says Galway LGFA chair

Delivering the required number of pitches to ensure equal access to facilities among male and female players must be driven at Government level, says Betty Hernon
General View of the Banteer Community Sportsfield Astroturf Amenity Project in Banteer, Co. Cork - a community facility available to all sports.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 12:47
Eoghan Cormican

The county bringing an integration motion to Saturday's Ladies Football Congress has suggested a Government levy be introduced to address the shortfall in facilities that they believe is the main barrier to equality between male and female players.

The Galway ladies football board is proposing the LGFA “unite with the GAA with the aim of becoming a partnership of equals”, which, if passed, would enshrine a commitment to integration in the LGFA rulebook for the first time.

But no more than Ladies Football chief executive Helen O’Rourke opined in her annual report, Galway LGFA chairperson Betty Hernon said integration alone won’t solve the significant issue that is the lack of facilities at present.

“Facilities are really the key problem. The appetite is out there to support all codes and all players, male and female, but the facilities are not there to match that support,” said the Galway chairperson.

“We haven't enough pitches for all games to be played. A pitch in the evening time, there are only so many hours it can be used for.

“We see a huge need for a focus to be put on supporting clubs to develop and enhance their facilities. We need the facilities to facilitate equality.” 

Delivering the required number of pitches to ensure equal access to facilities among male and female players, said Hernon, must be driven at Government level.

The Galway chairperson has suggested a Government levy be introduced for the specific purpose of developing facilities, adding that these facilities would then be community centred, rather than being exclusive to the Gaelic games family.

“Every working person would contribute between a euro to five euro a week or month to this fund and the money gathered could then be used to support clubs in grant-aiding development, and of course clubs themselves could raise a percentage of the bill.

“I just feel if there was a national initiative there and a pot then provided where clubs can apply for support. I am no expert on this, but we have to come up with solutions. It is not a case of deciding integration needs to happen, we have to come up with a plan as to how we are going to make it happen and what is needed, and I would see the two big areas as fixtures and facilities.” 

Hernon said Galway did not deliberately leave the Camogie Association out of the wording of their motion, stressing that the key element in what they are proposing is establishing “a partnership of equals” with the other associations.

“It is not a case that we simply unite or merge, the floor at our county convention felt it important that we become a partnership of equals.

“With a lot of clubs, boys and girls are equal when it comes to facilities, but we need to see a lot more of it and we need to see it at all grades and levels.” 

