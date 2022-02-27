Two off as sharper Cork gain some revenge over Limerick

Allianz Hurling League: Limerick 1-13 Cork 2-19

This replay of the All-Ireland final went to visitors Cork, who beat Limerick with something to spare - the 12,081 spectators in the Gaelic Grounds getting an eventful, entertaining game.

Cork were marginally sharper in the opening stages, leading 0-6 to 0-3 on 15 minutes thanks to Patrick Horgan’s accuracy from placed balls, Limerick guilty of some uncharacteristic wides early on.

On 19 minutes Robbie O’Flynn’s long delivery was won by Patrick Horgan, who placed Shane Kingston for a goal: 1-7 to 0-3. Cork hit 1-6 before Limerick responded with a David Reidy point. Conor Lehane answered with Cork points and the visitors led by nine approaching the half-hour.

Shane Kingston found the net again for Cork with half-time looming, but the same player was red-carded moments later for a challenge that saw Sean Finn leave the field. Seconds after that Seamus Flanagan saw red for a similar challenge on Cork’s Niall O’Leary. The visitors led 2-13 to 0-5 at half-time.

Limerick made three changes at the break and were better - by the 45th minute it was 2-15 to 0-9.

Cork hit three in a row to make it 2-18 to 0-9 entering the final quarter.

On 53 minutes Cathal O’Neill soloed through for a fine goal: 2-18 to 1-9, but Limerick needed more goals to be in with a shout, and Cork kept a spare pair of hands at the back to shut down the route to goal.

Scorers for Limerick: D. Reidy (0-3, 2 frees); C. O’Neill (1-1); A. Gillane (0-3, frees); D. Byrnes (0-2, frees); G. Mulcahy, D. O’Donovan, C. Lynch, S. Flanagan (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-9, 1 65, 6 frees); S. Kingston (2-0); D. Fitzgibbon, C. Lehane, R. O’Flynn, M. Coleman (1 free)(0-2 each); T. O’Mahony, C. Cahalane (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, A. Costello; C. Coughlan, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, R. Hanley; C. O’Neill, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; D. O’Connell, S. Flanagan, D. Reidy.

Subs: R. English for Finn (inj, 35); A. Gillane, D. Byrnes and W. O’Donoghue for O’Connell, Couglan and Hanley (both HT); G. Mulcahy for Reidy (47); C. Boylan for O’Neill (54).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, D. O’Leary, S. O’Donoghue; T. O’Mahony, M. Coleman (c), G. Millerick; D. Fitzgibbon, C. Joyce; M. Keane, C. Lehane, R. O’Flynn; S. Kingston, P. Horgan, S. Barrett.

Subs: C. Cahalane for Keane (40); J. O’Connor for Lehane (45); C. O’Brien for O’Leary (inj, 55); A. Connolly for Horgan (61); S. Harnedy for Barrett (64); S. Twomey for O’Flynn (70).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).