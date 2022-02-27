Gearóid McKiernan guides Cavan to Division Four summit

The hosts led from the 7th minute but never-say-die Carlow goaled late on to make for a nervy finish for the Ulstermen.
Gearóid McKiernan guides Cavan to Division Four summit

Gearóid McKiernan hit seven points for Cavan in their Allianz FL Division 4 win over Carlow this afternoon

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 15:18
Kevin Carney, Kingspan Breffni

Allianz FL Division 4

Cavan 0-19 

Carlow 1-12 

Cavan eased their way to the top of the NFL Division Four table at Kingspan Breffni after overcoming a gutsy Carlow challenge.

The hosts led from the 7th minute but never-say-die Carlow goaled late on to make for a nervy finish for the Ulstermen.

Backed by a strong wind, Carlow gave as good as they got in an all-action first half but their hosts were much more clinical in building a 0-11 to 0-9 interval lead.

Jordan Morrissey’s neat finish (12) had cut Carlow’s deficit to the minimum (0-5 to 0-6) but a brace of Gearóid McKiernan frees gave Cavan a cushioned lead, albeit a fragile one.

The second half was a much more fractious fair with Jamie Clarke (Carlow) and Conor Moynagh (Cavan) being black-carded in the 40th and 46th minutes respectively.

Cavan midfielder James Smith split the posts (57) to make it 0-16 to 0-10 but Cavan failed to push on. Intead, Carlow upped their game down the stretch and Jordan Morrisey’s cracking goal in the 58th minute and Colm Hulton’s point four minutes later left only two points separating the sides.

The subsequent red carding of Thomas Galligan (Cavan) in the 63rd minute raised the ante further but Cavan hung on though and man-of-the-match McKiernan popped with a late insurance score.

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-1, 45); E Finnegan, P Faulkner (0-1), K Brady; C Conroy, C Moynagh, O Kiernan (0-1); J Smith (0-1), T Galligan (0-2, 1f); G Smith, G McKiernan (0-7 4f), Cian Madden; C O’Reilly (0-1), P Lynch (0-4, 3f), M Argue.

Subs: O Brady for G Smith (38); Conor Madden for C O’Reilly (51); Caoimhin O’Reilly (0-1) for M Argue (54); S Smith for Cian Madden (54);L Fortune for E Finnegan (72).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; L Roberts, S Buggy, D Curran; J Morrissey (1-2), D O’Brien (0-1), C Doyle; M Ware, S Bambrick; S Clarke, J Clarke (0-2), J Moore; C Crowley, D Foley (0-5, 3f), C Hulton (0-2).

Subs: M Bambrick for S Clarke (h-t); L Brennan for S Bambrick (51); N Hickey for M Ware (51); E Ruth for L Brennan (inj, 65).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim)

More in this section

Leitrim v London - Allianz Football League Division 4 Andy Moran marvels at balanced Beirne magic
Billy Ryan with Ryan Mullaney 27/2/2022 Two-goal Phelan the Kilkenny star in stroll past Laois
James Lawlor with Adrian Tuohey 27/2/2022 High flying Wexford bring Galway crashing back to earth
<p>27 February 2022; Ciaran Joyce of Cork in action against Conor Boylan of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Limerick and Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Two off as sharper Cork gain some revenge over Limerick

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices