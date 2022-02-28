How 10 key motions fared

The introduction of the “green” All-Ireland SFC format from 2023. Provincial championships to be run over five weeks with the eight finalists qualifying for the round robin stages of the Sam Maguire Cup (four x four teams) and the next best eight ranked teams in the Allianz League comprising the rest. The remaining sides to enter a round-robin Tailteann Cup.
Central Council’s proposal to change the minor grade to U19 at inter-county level, in time replacing the U17 and U20 championships with U17 becoming a developmental competition.
A distillation of the sin bin in hurling, introducing a black card, and limiting the area where a cynical foul that denies a goalscoring opportunity can be made.
The standardisation of the sliotar, reducing the maximum mass and narrowing the parameters of the height of its rims while allowing for the microchip, which will be put into use in this year’s U20 championships.
The GPA’s call for the GAA to intensify talks with the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie associations about integrating.
Rathdowney-Errill’s call for all adult players to take alcohol, gambling and substance abuse courses before playing championship.
Four clubs called for counties to be given back the power to determine their underage grades.
A number of clubs proposed the return of U18 at inter-county level.
Waterford club Modeligo’s insistence on an exclusive 16-week window for counties to run their club championships.
Britain’s motion, devised by Roger Casements, to increase the minimum penalty for racist/sectarian abuse to 48 weeks.