How 10 key motions fared

How 10 key motions fared

Delegates voting at Saturday's GAA Congress ©INPHO/Ben Whitley

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 00:00

Motion 1 - The introduction of the “green” All-Ireland SFC format from 2023. Provincial championships to be run over five weeks with the eight finalists qualifying for the round robin stages of the Sam Maguire Cup (four x four teams) and the next best eight ranked teams in the Allianz League comprising the rest. The remaining sides to enter a round-robin Tailteann Cup. Passed - 94.7%.

Motion 2 - Central Council’s proposal to change the minor grade to U19 at inter-county level, in time replacing the U17 and U20 championships with U17 becoming a developmental competition. 

Defeated - 55.6% 

Motion 27 - A distillation of the sin bin in hurling, introducing a black card, and limiting the area where a cynical foul that denies a goalscoring opportunity can be made. 

Passed - 79.5%.

Motion 30 - The standardisation of the sliotar, reducing the maximum mass and narrowing the parameters of the height of its rims while allowing for the microchip, which will be put into use in this year’s U20 championships. 

Passed - 97.7%.

Motion 33 - The GPA’s call for the GAA to intensify talks with the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie associations about integrating. 

Passed - 89.8%.

Motion 34 - Rathdowney-Errill’s call for all adult players to take alcohol, gambling and substance abuse courses before playing championship. 

Deferred to GAA's community and health department.

Motion 39 - Four clubs called for counties to be given back the power to determine their underage grades. 

Defeated 39.5%.

Motions 40-43 - A number of clubs proposed the return of U18 at inter-county level. 

Withdrawn in light of Motion 2 and 39 results and Special Congress is anticipated.

Motion 44 - Waterford club Modeligo’s insistence on an exclusive 16-week window for counties to run their club championships. 

Defeated 27.3% 

Motion 46 - Britain’s motion, devised by Roger Casements, to increase the minimum penalty for racist/sectarian abuse to 48 weeks. 

Deferred to GAA For All Committee.

More in this section

Monaghan v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Jack O'Connor: 'We haven’t done any heavy metal training'
Galway v Mayo – Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Mayo and Kerry advance to semis in ladies football league
Galway v Mayo  Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Goal hungry Mayo hit Galway for six in Tuam 
<p>John Small of Dublin in action against Ben McCormack of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park</p>

Kudos to Kildare but Farrell 'confident' Dubs can avoid relegation trapdoor

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices