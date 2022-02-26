McDonagh won't be losing sleep if Limerick come unstuck again

Former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath, on the most recent episode of Dalo’s Hurling Show, was not behind the door with how he saw tomorrow’s contest at TUS Gaelic Grounds playing out. There will be, he proclaimed, a Limerick response and a Limerick victory.

The Treatymen, as McGrath reminded listeners, were only last May in the position they find themselves presently, that is to have suffered back-to-back defeats in the early rounds of the Allianz League.

Their response on that occasion was to win every game they played thereafter in 2021, retaining their Munster and All-Ireland crowns in the process.

But whatever about the upcoming championship, McGrath predicted that Limerick would again answer consecutive defeats by going unbeaten for the remainder of the League’s group stages and would again begin this revival of winning ways by overcoming Kieran Kingston’s Cork, as they did last June.

“It is more or less a certainty that there is a big bite coming. They probably will get three wins out of three in the next three games,” said McGrath.

Former Limerick corner-back Stephen McDonagh is in full agreement with the first half of McGrath’s podcast declaration. He too is expecting a statement performance from the hosts tomorrow afternoon.

Unlike McGrath though, McDonagh doesn’t go so far as to say that Limerick will send Cork back down the N20 with their first defeat of the season. If he’s being honest, he’s not particularly concerned as to whether Limerick come up trumps against Cork or fall to a third consecutive defeat.

The same as John Kiely, McDonagh’s view is that Limerick focus must be prioritised on April 17 and being right for their opening bow of the Munster round-robin, rather than league results.

Following their defeat to Galway last time out, Kiely said Limerick’s late return to collective training and the condensed nature of the 2022 inter-county season meant they had a challenge on their hands to get to where they needed to be for their championship opener, but, despite this, he vowed that “we will be right for the middle of April”.

His old team-mate from the mid-1990s has every faith in Limerick timing their run to perfection.

“If we lost a third consecutive league match, I wouldn’t lose too much sleep about it. Now, that said, they’ll definitely want to make a statement on Sunday and I expect they’ll go with their strongest team available and have a go off Cork.

“But if they don’t win, there’s no harm done. I would say they are in heavy training at the moment and the day to be right is April 17.

“The core of these players have been around for a while. They are a once-in-a-generation bunch and you have to trust that they know what it is to get right for when it matters,” said McDonagh.

But that Limerick and everyone else has to be primed for mid-April greatly irks him.

“I really don’t understand the rush to have the championship over by the middle of July. There was nothing wrong with what we had before when April was designated to the clubs, the lads then went back in with the county in early May, they had a three-week run-in to championship, and the whole thing was finished by mid-August.

“It is absolutely ridiculous having this championship done and dusted by July 17. It is a rushed job now. It’s madness.”

Similarly exercising McDonagh, although not to the same extent as the split-season, is the increased focus on Limerick’s robustness in the tackle following Donal Óg Cusack’s comments in the wake of Gearóid Hegarty’s sending-off against Galway.

Cusack, for anyone who had forgotten, said Hegarty had the red card coming to him a while, adding that there is a question mark around the discipline of this Limerick team.

Another of McDonagh’s old teammates, TJ Ryan, labelled Cusack’s comments as “cheap shots” on the earlier referenced Dalo podcast.

“I take absolutely no notice of what Donal Óg Cusack says, in any shape, make, or form,” said McDonagh, rather bluntly.

“I’ve no issue with how Gearóid plays. He is an outstanding hurler and we are lucky to have him, along with many more.

“Any team that is successful, and Limerick have been successful to a huge degree since 2018, are going to be targeted. But I certainly wouldn’t be standing for anyone to be saying they are going over the top in the way they are playing the game.”