Keith Ricken names Cork team for crucial Galway clash

Keith Ricken has made three changes to the Cork team for Saturday's Allianz League Division 2 meeting with Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Shane Merritt is replaced in defence by Kevin Flahive, while in attack David Buckley and Brian Hurley are replaced by John O'Rourke and Blake Murphy.
An interesting positional change is the selection of co-captain Sean Meehan at centre-back. Meehan has so far featured at full-back or corner-back for the county.
Chris Kelly (Eire Og), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam, Capt) Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven); Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra), Fionn Herlihy, (Dohenys), Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og); Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), John Cooper (Eire Og), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), Eoghan Mc Sweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Mark Buckley (Dohenys)