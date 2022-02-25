Cian Lynch's controversial red card rescinded

NUI Galway player Lynch was sent off towards the end of last Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final following an incident involving UL’s Bryan O’Mara.
Cian Lynch of NUI Galway reacts after being sent off by referee Fergal Horgan during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final 

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 10:12
John Fogarty

Cian Lynch and Conor McManus’ red cards have been rescinded following a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee on Thursday evening.

NUI Galway player Lynch was sent off towards the end of last Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final following an incident involving UL’s Bryan O’Mara. NUIG were leading by three points at the time but ended up losing the game.

McManus was dismissed for an entanglement with Aidan Forker in last Saturday’s Division 1 clash in the Athletic Grounds. However, his one-match ban was thrown out on the basis of video evidence and he is now free to line out against Kerry in Inniskeen on Sunday. Monaghan were five points up when they lost McManus before the game finished in a draw.

Lynch’s proposed one-match suspension did not extend to inter-county and regardless of the outcome of the hearing he would have been free to return to Limerick colours against Cork on Sunday. However, his college was determined to clear his name after a harsh decision against the two-time hurler of the year.

'It will be hard to find consensus on underage GAA grades', says Wexford chair
'Powerhouse' Cork are building towards becoming a force again, warns Galway selector
Mayo make four changes for top of the table clash with Armagh
'Brilliant to see local investors seeing us as marketable' - Tipp camogie stars welcome new backing

