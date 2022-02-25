'It will be hard to find consensus on underage GAA grades', says Wexford chair

The head of the GAA’s former minor review group believes tomorrow’s Congress will find it “exceptionally hard” to find consensus on the under-age grades.

Micheál Martin, current Wexford chairman who also served on the national fixtures review task force, is speaking in relation to the Central Council motion to make U19 the new minor level at county level, which would replace U17 and U20, and a number of clubs’ proposals for U18 to return as the minor grade.

In principle, Wexford will support the latter proposal, which calls for the return of power to counties to organise their under-age grades as they see fit. However, Wexford will only vote for it on the proviso that the 18-year-old doesn’t play adult level on the basis of player welfare and the scheduling of the games.

“The view in Wexford is that the ideal solution is to go back to U18 but that the U18 does not play adult,” confirmed Martin. “There is merit in that. I’m sure most county chairs would agree that we have moved to a situation where it is exceptionally hard to find a consensus not only across counties but within them as well.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution. A majority might agree that going back to U18 but decoupling U18 and below from adult would solve a lot of problems. But I’m sure there are a lot of clubs along the western seaboard who would rail against that.”

In 2016, the introduction of U17 was voted in having been a recommendation in former GAA director general Páraic Duffy’s burnout report. However, the minor group, who delivered their work in late 2014, had previously raised issues with U17 becoming the minor grade.

Their interim report read: “We would share concerns that an U17 competition of a similar profile to the current minor competition is placing too large a burden on young players. The recommendation of U19 contained in The Report of the Task Force on Player Burnout 2007 is worthy of consideration either through a pilot project as outlined in this report…” If there is one point on which most people agree, it’s that U17 is a developmental grade and should never have been given minor status. Martin says: “Our later work was completely evidence and research-based that the burnout and overload on players at the time was unsustainable.

“Some of our recommendations were implemented but it was at the end of a presidency, which wasn’t helpful as a number of proposals weren’t when they 100% should have been. That they weren’t has probably created the vacuum where we are now at this Congress. There were four main headings - age eligibility, scheduling of competitions, coaching/education and formats.

“Páraic then brought out his report and recommended U17. It should never have been the intention of moving minor to U17 and replicating what was previously there for U18. Our report was clear on that and outlined the concerns about it. The association solved one problem but then maybe created another one. And then the drop-out is thrown into the mix.”

Aside from the difficulties presented by the timing of the third level competitions, concerns about player burnout have largely been allayed by decoupling minor players from adult games. The player, Martin feels, has been slightly sidelined in the current debate.

“In some of the language I’ve been reading, there is talk about the clubs, competitions, teams and tradition. Not a huge amount is putting the player at the centre.”

The relevant motions require 60% support to pass into rule. Should they all fail, it is a subject that is certain to be returned to either at Congress 2023 or possibly a Special Congress later this year.