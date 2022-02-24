Eoghan O'Donnell concerned with shades of grey in black card rule

Dublin hurling captain Eoghan O'Donnell reckons it 'makes sense' to tweak hurling's black card rule but is concerned about possible 'ambiguity' and the ability of referees to properly implement it.

Motion 27 for Saturday's Annual Congress proposes to make permanent the rule awarding a penalty, and black carding the guilty defender, when a goalscoring opportunity has been denied within the 20-metre line.

The tweak that will also be proposed is that the foul must not have occurred within 25 metres of either sideline, or within the semi-circular arc.

That is a clear response to last year's Munster semi-final between Clare and Tipperary which hinged on Tipp winning a penalty when Clare's Aidan McCarthy hauled down Jake Morris next to the sideline.

"From a common sense point of view, that makes sense," said O'Donnell of the proposed amendment. "I remember the incident against Clare and I remember looking at it and thinking it was a difficult circumstance. Clare obviously would have felt aggrieved but it was a difficult one."

Speaking at the launch of Dublin GAA sponsors AIG's official 2022 season launch and the rollout of their #EffortisEqual campaign, full-back O'Donnell said he is concerned about how exactly referees will know what is and isn't within 25 metres of a sideline.

The wording of the proposal is that the new area to be governed should be 'inside the 20-metre line but as a "rule of thumb" not within 25 metres infield of each sideline'.

"Sure as we've seen even for penalties that have a defined box, sometimes that can be very difficult to read whether it was inside or outside the box," said O'Donnell.

"The repercussions for these decisions are massive for lads that are putting their whole career, their training and working so hard on the line so, for me, if a referee is going to send a player off for 10 minutes and award a team a penalty, you'd want to be fairly sure of the situation surrounding it and there can't be any room for ambiguity in whatever decision they come to."

O'Donnell and Dublin will be in Thurles on Saturday with the Walsh Cup winners set to put their virtually perfect 2022 record on the line in Round 3 of the Allianz League.

They've won five of their six competitive games so far this year, drawing with Waterford, and will leapfrog Tipp into top spot in Division 1B if they win.

"We're a team that's kind of in the pack, journeying along," said O'Donnell. "It (the pandemic) didn't suit as much, we needed a lot of work done. Covid obviously suit anybody, but it less impacted teams that already had their style of play together. For us, to really nail down a routine has been massively beneficial."