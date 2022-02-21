NUI Galway to appeal Cian Lynch's Fitzgibbon final red card

NUI Galway are to appeal the red card shown to Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch in the closing stages of the Fitzgibbon Cup final at the weekend.

Lynch appeared to be harshly sent off three minutes from time by Tipperary referee Fergal Horgan, following advice from Kilkenny linesman Sean Cleere, after an exchange with UL centre-back Bryan O’Mara, with the Galway college leading by 2-15 to 0-17 at that stage.

UL went on to score 1-4 without reply following Lynch’s controversial dismissal but NUIG GAA Officer Michael O’Connor, said they did not want the appeal of red card to diminish the victory by the Limerick college.

“On the contrary, we want to congratulate UL on their victory and say well done to them.

"But we do not want Cian Lynch’s time with NUI Galway and the Fitzgibbon Cup to end on this note.

“We do not believe he should have been sent off.

"It’s unfortunate what happened and we are hopeful that the appeal will be successful.

“Cian has been exemplary for us on and off the field and made a huge contribution not just to us but to the competition. He made a huge effort and we are anxious that his time with us does not end in this way,” said Clare native O’Connor.

Lynch had previously won two Fitzgibbon Cup medals with Mary Immaculate College and the 26-year old, who is studying a Masters in Education at NUIG, is currently doing a teaching placement at his alma mater Ardscoil Rís in Limerick.

Lynch is due to return to the Limerick squad this week as they prepare for their Allianz League clash with Cork, after manager John Kiely gave him space to concentrate on the Fitzgibbon Cup.

NUIG were bidding to complete a Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup double but UL, who lost the football final to them on Wednesday night, came with a late flurry with Waterford’s Mikey Kiely, cracking home the winning goal deep into stoppage time. “We would have loved to have completed the double but it has been a very successful year for us. We won the Sigerson and also the hurling league and Cian Lynch was a big part of that as well. We would just like to successfully appeal that red card for Cian and move on from there,” added O’Connor.