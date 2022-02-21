Irish in AFLW: On-song Gilroy helps Kangaroos shut down Magpies

North Melbourne produced another brilliant display on Sunday at the expense of Collingwood by 23 points at the North Hobart Oval.

The Kangaroos put the squeeze on the Pies from the first bounce until the last as their execution proved the big difference between the two sides. Aileen Gilroy (nine disposals) helped the winners cut out the potency of Pies forward Aishling Sheridan (eight disposals).

“Taken by Sheridan smothered by Gilroy” #AFLW ar @TG4TV ar maidin



⏰ 11:00

🏈 Kangaroos v Collingwood pic.twitter.com/t6be64Pk1y — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Sarah Rowe tried hard for the Pies in midfield with 13 disposals, as the Mayo woman was one of Collingwood’s better players on the ground.

After a disappointing loss at home last weekend, Adelaide Crows got back to winning ways with massive 40-point win over Bríd Stack’s GWS Giants at Henson Park on Saturday.

The Crows dominated from start to finish, albeit only leading four points to nil after the opening quarter, they took control of the game over the next three quarters and should have won by more, only for some great defending from Bríd Stack intercepting and taking crucial marks.

Another tough day out for @GWSGIANTS who were held to their lowest ever score up front against Adelaide Crows



Things could have been a lot worse down back if it wasn’t for the efforts of @BridStackie 💪



Brid played her best game of AFLW to date, including this HIGHLIGHT Mark 💚 pic.twitter.com/lLnv4dFbXf — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) February 19, 2022

Stack had 12 disposals for the game, while her teammate Cora Staunton only picked up seven disposals as the Giants attack was starved of possession. Ailish Considine was a late addition to the starting 21 due to an injury and had seven disposals of her own.

"A nice tackle laid by Stack"



Bríd Stack ag taispeáint a cuid scileanna greamaithe thall sa Astráil



🏈 Aussie Rules na mBan ar @TG4TV anois pic.twitter.com/FPeUwAtVDE — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 19, 2022

Orla O’Dwyer helped her Brisbane Lions side to a club record-breaking 69-point demolition of Gold Coast Suns last Thursday night at Metricon Stadium.

The Tipperary woman had another huge performance in midfield for the reigning Premiers with 14 disposals, nine of those coming from kicks and chipped in on the scoresheet getting her own major score in the opening quarter.

O’Dwyer has been cleaning up clearances around the rucks all season so far and still is the metres gained leader in the competition at an average of 388 metres per game.

Despite scoring seven goals of their own, the West Coast Eagles succumbed to a 23 point home defeat at the hands of the Richmond Tigers at Mineral Resources Park.

The visitors had complete control of the opening quarter scoring the first 26 points. From there, the Eagles kept in toe with the Tigers from the second quarter until the end of the game, losing 68-45. It was the Tigers first win in six games.

Eagle's Niamh Kelly had nine disposals to her name, while her sister Grace was rested for Saturday’s game played in very intense 34 degree heat, under strict Covid-19 protocols from the Western Australian Government.

The Western Bulldogs had 12 points to spare over Geelong on Friday, backing up their one-point win over the Crows.

The Melbourne based side were wayward in their kicking with ten behinds to add to their three goals, but were never really in trouble as the Cats slumped to their fifth defeat of the season.

Geelong’s Rachel Kearns had six disposals during the game, including three kicks.

Carlton Blues rolled over a poor St. Kilda side by 46 points on Saturday at Ikon Park.

Round 7 results/fixtures: Gold Coast 2.4 (16) lost to Brisbane Lions 12.13 (85); Western Bulldogs 3.10 (28) bt Geelong Cats 2.4 (16); GWS Giants 0.5 (5) lost to Adelaide Crows 5.15 (45); Carlton 7.6 (48) bt St Kilda 0.2 (2); West Coast 7.3 (45) lost to Richmond 10.8 (68); North Melbourne 6.2 (38) bt Collingwood 2.3 (15).

This week's action

A win for either the Brisbane Lions or Melbourne Demons this morning would carry them into the Top four on the AFLW Ladder when they face off at Metricon Stadium (first bounce 8:10am).

Orla O’Dwyer will be starting her 25th career game for the Brisbane Lions, who go unchanged from last Thursday’s win over the Gold Coast Suns. The Tipperary woman will line out in her regular centre field position.

1 Premiership in under 25 games, can't wait to see what the next 25 have in store. #Uncaged pic.twitter.com/YOA244fwXX — Brisbane Lions AFLW (@lionsaflw) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Melbourne will be seeking their sixth win of the season after an 8 day layoff from their 37 point win over the Giants. Sinead Goldrick will start left half-back for the Dees, while her Dublin teammate Lauren Magee will start on the interchange bench.

Gold Coast Suns will host the Western Bulldogs at the same venue on Tuesday.

GWS Giants will be looking for a big bounce back on Wednesday morning when they host a winless St. Kilda at Blacktown. Bríd Stack’s side will need to win to have any hope of qualification for the Finals Series, scheduled to start March 18/19.

Monday: Brisbane Lions vs Melbourne Demons, Metricon Stadium @ 8:10am.

Tuesday: Gold Coast Suns vs Western Bulldogs, Metricon Stadium @ 8:10am.

Wednesday: GWS Giants vs St. Kilda, Blacktown Sportspark @ 6:40am.