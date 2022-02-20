WATCH: David Clifford gets lucky bounce of the ball

Shaun Patton wouldn't be the first or last goalkeeper to curse David Clifford.
The Donegal keeper was caught out by a Clifford snapshot in this afternoon's Allianz Football League game at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
Clifford, who was introduced as a sub following, failed to properly connect with an effort from 21 yards but the ball hopped just in front of Patton, skidded off his chest and ended in the back of the net.
David Clifford comes off the bench to score a goal for @Kerry_Official v @officialdonegal in The Allianz Football League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/6pycLSsiUI— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 20, 2022
Kerry won the game 1-13 to 0-7 for their second victory of the campaign.