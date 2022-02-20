WATCH: David Clifford gets lucky bounce of the ball

Even the greats need to have luck on their side sometimes
David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Donegal in Killarney.

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 15:11
Colm O’Connor

Shaun Patton wouldn't be the first or last goalkeeper to curse David Clifford.

The Donegal keeper was caught out by a Clifford snapshot in this afternoon's Allianz Football League game at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Clifford, who was introduced as a sub following, failed to properly connect with an effort from 21 yards but the ball hopped just in front of Patton, skidded off his chest and ended in the back of the net.

Kerry won the game 1-13 to 0-7 for their second victory of the campaign.

