Harry Ruddle: 'I saw open road in front of me and there was only one thing on my mind'

Ballygunner’s Harry Ruddle celebrates after the game

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 18:54
Michael Moynihan

The man of the hour was breaking down the goal that made his name in the bowels of Croke Park, still shaking his head.

Harry Ruddle’s sensational match-winner for Ballygunner was the talking point at full-time, and for quite some time to come.

“I saw open road in front of me and there was only one thing on my mind.

“I was just going to take it on because everybody was bunched around the goal, I wasn't going to get a pass off, so I said I'd go for it.

“I was expecting one more play (afterwards) but the referee blew it up. Best feeling ever.” Had he ever made a sweeter connection?

“I’m not sure - I actually didn't see it hit the net, I just saw everybody, I just saw limbs. I just ran back out and trying to get out to position, then he blew it up.” His instructions going in a sub were to “get the ball and move, just stay moving, don't stop. Drag them around. Just go for it. Have a bit of balls.

“I thought the build-up to it we were patient, composed, off the shoulder running. We knew one was going to come up and thankfully it arose like that, we got it.

“Running off the shoulder from deep, it came off.” The goalscorer was surprised to learn how far out he was when he took his shot: “One of the lads showed it to me there (in the dressing-room, I couldn't believe it. I felt like I was on the '21 or something.” That dressing-room, by the way, was “electric. Kind of nearly stunned the way it kind of finished. I can barely speak.” Well, his hurling did the talking on Saturday evening.

