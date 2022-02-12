Good Counsel College hold all the aces in Leinster final

Leinster Post Primary SAHC final

Good Counsel College (New Ross) 1-23

Dublin Schools South 0-14

Corner forward Cillian Byrne turned on the style as Good Counsel College marched to an 11 point victory over Dublin Schools South in this Leinster PPS Senior Hurling Championship 'A' final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Dublin boys were overwhelmed by a Good Counsel side who turned in an exhibition of point taking - with Byrne landing six from play- in difficult conditions. The victory secured a first provincial hurling title for the New Ross side since 2009.

Good Counsel enjoyed the ideal start as centre-forward Jack Redmond struck three points from frees without reply inside the opening seven minutes. Although the Dublin side responded with a Sean Purcell point, their opponents upped the gears to lead 0-6 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

With Byrne sending over some delightful points from a variety of angles, Good Counsel looked comfortable leading 0-14 to 0-5 at the interval and they were to continue that dominance on the restart

After James O'Brien, (65), and Redmond, (free), had exchanged points, Good Counsel demonstrated their scoring threat when Darragh Gleeson got on the end of a sweeping movement to crash home an excellent goal from an acute angle for a 1-15 to 0-6 lead. Although the Dublin Schools kept on battling with James O'Brien and Naill Fitzgibbon picking off excellent points, it was Byrne who ran the show with three excellent points as his side marched on to a comprehensive and excellent victory.

GOOD COUNSEL COLLEGE: M Kirwan; G Porter, E Whelan, R Delaney; B Reid, C M Foley (0-1), L Murphy; P McDoinald (0-2), M Dundon; G O'Connor (0-1), J Redmond (0-9, 0-8 frees), E O'Brien (0-2); E Lyng, D Glennon (1-0), C Byrne (0-6). Subs: M Murphy (0-1) for Dundon; A O'Grady (0-1) for O'Connor; C Parker for Redmond; S Nunan for Byrne; C Phelan for Glennon.

DUBLIN SCHOOLS SOUTH: F Boyd; B McGuire, D Geraghty, C Cleary; E Keys, S McConnell, D Dungan; L: Garrigan, S O'Brien; J Burke (0-1), O Byrne, J O'Brien (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-2, 65s); L Kennedy (0-2), N Fitzgibbon (0-3), S Purcell (0-1). Subs: L Mostyn (0-1) for Burke; H Cuffe for Byrne; S McDonald (0-1) for Keys; J Dunne for McConnell.

Referee: S Guinan (Offaly).