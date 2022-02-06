Chris Farley leads the way as London maintain winning streak

London 1-12 Waterford 2-8

The rise of London football continues.

The Exiles maintained their unbeaten run in this season’s Allianz League Division 4 campaign with victory over Waterford at McGovern Park Ruislip.

Incredibly the hosts trailed by five points (2-5 to 1-3) at the interval but a powerful second-half surge saw Michael Maher’s side record a deserved victory.

Killian Butler’s early converted penalty gave the home side a dream start but goals from Stephen Curry and David Hallahan looked to have turned the tie in favour of Ephie Fitzgerald’s Waterford as they looked to be in command at the break.

A fisted point by Tom O’Connell extended the Waterford lead to six points with 42 minutes played.

But comebacks seem a trait of this London side as they came from 10 points down to beat Carlow in Cullen Park in their opening fixture last weekend — their first competitive game in almost two years due to Covid restrictions.

Chris Farley was a key figure in the turnaround, the placekicker landed seven frees over the afternoon while James Gallagher was also an influential figure for the winners.

A Farley free in the 68th minute proved the crucial score pushing London two clear.

Waterford managed to halve the deficit but couldn’t produce an equaliser in the remaining injury time.