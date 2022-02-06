Meath boss Andy McEntee red carded on another miserable day for the Royals

Roscommon 1-15 Meath 1-11

A second-quarter scoring blitz set Roscommon on their way to victory in Navan as hosts Meath, who had manager Andy McEntee and nephew James shown red cards in a late melee, slumped to back to back defeats in Division 2.

Anthony Cunningham's Rossies were still missing their Padraig Pearses and St Faithleachs club players but built on their impressive Round 1 win over Cork with a gutsy display.

They led by 1-12 to 1-3 at half-time and were 10 points ahead in the third quarter though a strong Meath revival left just three in it during stoppage time.

That was as close as Meath came though and their day finished on a low note with James McEntee dismissed following a clash with Roscommon's Ultan Harney, prompting a melee that ended with manager Andy McEntee shown a red card by referee Jerome Henry.

Cox's seventh point of the day in the 78th minute ultimately sealed the win for Roscommon who will place their 100% record on the line when they host Clare at Hyde Park on February 20.

Meath, who lost to Galway in Round 1 and went 45 minutes without scoring in that game, will take on Down in Round on the same day in Navan.

Mathew Costello's eighth minute goal for Meath was cancelled out by Cathal Heneghan's 15th minute goal for the Rossies who led 1-5 to 1-3 after 20 minutes.

Playing into the wind, Meath weren't in a bad position but then leaked seven points in a row which allowed Roscommon to virtually put the game to rest with a nine-point half-time lead.

Jordan Morris led Meath's comeback as they reeled off seven points in a row themselves in the closing 20 minutes or so but they came up just short and winced as the two McEntees were sent off.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox (0-7, 5f, 1m); Cathal Heneghan (1-1); Enda Smith, Donie Smith (0-2 each); Ultan Harney, Eddie Nolan, Cian McKeon (1m) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: Jordan Morris (0-5, 3f); Mathew Costello (1-0); Harry Hogan (2f), Eamon Wallace (0-2 each); Thomas O'Reilly (1f), Eoin Harkin (0-1 each).

ROSCOMMON: Colm Lavin; Fergal Lennon, Brian Stack, Eoin McCormack; Richard Hughes, Conor Hussey, Dylan Ruane; Ultan Harney, Eddie Nolan; Niall Kilroy, Enda Smith, Conor Heneghan; Conor Cox, Donie Smith, Cian McKeon.

Subs: Ciaran Lawless for Heneghan (46-49), Lawless for Heneghan (57), Niall Higgins for Lennon (57), Ciaran Sugrue for Ruane (59), Shane Cunnane for Kilroy (63), Ben O'Carroll for McKeon (66).

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Robin Clarke, Ronan Ryan, Eoin Harkin; Jason Scully, Donal Keogan, Gavin McGowan; Padraic Harnan, Ethan Devine; Shane McEntee, Thomas O'Reilly, Mathew Costello; Saran O Fionnagain, Jordan Morris, Joey Wallace.

Subs: Eamon Wallace for O Fionnagain (29), Niall Kane for Scully (49), James Conlon for J Wallace (52), James McEntee for McGowan (59), Cillian O'Sullivan for Devine (61).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).