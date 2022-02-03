Sharpshooter Kevin Cooney ensures GMIT hold off MTU in Fitzgibbon group finale

MTU’s Tomas Howard looks for support, while under pressure from GMIT’s Cianan Fahy, during their Fitzgibbon Cup clash at the MTU sports grounds. Picture: David Keane

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 22:38
Therese O’Callaghan

Fitzgibbon Cup

MTU 1-17 GMIT 1-19

MTU Campus

Both these teams had already qualified for the knockout stage of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup, so this final group game in the MTU Campus on Thursday night was to decide the pairings for the quarter-final.

And following their victory, GMIT finished top of Group C and have home advantage against TUS Midwest, while MTU are away to UL.

There was very little to separate them throughout, but it would have to be said the visitors were that bit more accomplished. Albeit they struck 18 wides over the hour, but the game was played in difficult conditions.

A 13-point return from free-taker Kevin Cooney helped them on their way.

The Sarsfields sharp-shooter also struck the post with a rasping shot at Ger Collins’ goal early in the opening period.

GMIT had the sweeping wind and rain to their backs in that opening half and whilst the opening exchanges were close, the westerners struck a blow in the 11th minute when Gort club man Paddy Commins found the net following a inch-perfect pass from Sean McDonagh, who did extremely well to win possession in the first place.

Liam O’Shea’s accuracy kept MTU in contention, and at the midway stage, the hosts trailed 0-8 to 1-10. But they were in with a fighting chance as they were turning with the elements in their favour for the second half.

GMIT kept MTU at arm’s length though, and it remained a five-point match at the three-quarter mark, 1-15 to 0-13. The home side were grateful to two excellent points from Patrick O’Flynn and O’Shea — both from play when it looked like the contest might be slipping away from them.

It was evident MTU would need a goal to bridge the gap, and it duly arrived 10 minutes from time when Kanturk’s Alan Walsh fired past Darrach Fahy — Paddy Creedon setting him up. The gap was now at two points.

However, with Cooney landing late flags from frees, that was as close as MTU could get.

Scorers for MTU: L O’Shea (0-8, 0-6 frees), A Walsh (1-1), P Creedon (0-2), S Quirke, B Twomey, T Howard, C Hickey, P O’Flynn and D Hanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for GMIT: K Cooney (0-13, 0-11 frees), P Commins (1-1), D Mannion (0-2), S McDonagh, P Foley and E Egan (0-1 each).

MTU: (Cork unless stated) G Collins (Ballinhassig); B Murphy (Carrick Swans, Tipperary), W Hurley (Valley Rovers, Capt), L Ryan (Inniscarra); S Keoghan (Graigue Ballycallan, Kilkenny), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), J Cranny (St Lazerians, Laois); B Twomey (Carrigtwohill), S Quirke (Midleton); T Howard (Dromtarriffe), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), A Walsh (Kanturk); B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash, Tipperary), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfield’s, Tipperary), J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill).

Subs: C Hickey (Lisgoold) for B Twomey (half-time), K Murphy (Sarsfields) for J Cranny (39), D Hanlon (Blarney) for J Mulcahy (48), E Collins (Newcestown) for P O’Flynn (52), C O’Leary (Ballincollig) for B Kehoe (58).

GMIT: (Galway, unless stated) D Fahy (Ardrahan); K Meehan (Ballinderreen), S Neary (Castlegar), L Prendergast (Ballinderreen); J Forde (Liam Mellows), C Fahy (Ardrahan, Capt), A Clarke (Craughwell); P Foley (Clarinbridge), A O’Shaughnessy (Turloughmore); K Cooney (Sarsfields), A J Willis (Portroe, Tipperary), C Gardiner (Tommy Larkins); D Mannion (Cappataggle), S McDonagh (Mountbellew Moylough),P Commins (Gort).

Subs: E Egan (Kilbeacanty) for K Meehan (half-time), E Duggan (St Thomas’) for A O’Shaughnessy (46), E Hunt (Beach) for P Commins (55).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

