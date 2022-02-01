Mayo sweating as Tommy Conroy suffers knee injury in Sigerson Cup action

The Neale clubman suffered a potentially serious leg injury just before half-time in NUIG’s 2-8 to 1-8 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT at Dangan in Galway.
Mayo sweating as Tommy Conroy suffers knee injury in Sigerson Cup action

Tommy Conroy in action for Mayo last weekend. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 21:27
John Fallon

Mayo manager James Horan faces an anxious wait to establish the extent of an injury picked by former Young Player of the Year contender Tommy Conroy.

The Neale clubman suffered a potentially serious leg injury just before half-time in NUIG’s 2-8 to 1-8 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT at Dangan in Galway.

The full-forward was injured as he appeared to be fouled as he soloed forward and he continued to be treated for the injury after the half-time whistle blew before being helped off the pitch.

Maurice Sheridan, the NUIG manager and former Mayo player, said they just hope it is not a serious injury as Conroy was taken away to be assessed in hospital.

“It was a very hard battle but our thoughts are with Tommy Conroy,” said Sheridan. “We don’t know how bad the injury is. It is a knee injury as far as we can tell initially, but I wouldn’t like to speculate.

“I really feel for him. It should have been a free in to us, he was fouled and he injured his leg.

“These things happen, it is winter football and I just want to wish well and hopefully it’s not too bad. Our thoughts are with him. It puts a damper on the whole evening.”

More in this section

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh 23/5/2021 Cork clubs vote to create a fifth tier for county championships
A general view of Fitzgerald Stadium 22/1/2022 Big changes to Kerry football championship proposed by review committee
Colm Bonnar: Pádraic Maher's forced retirement is 'heartbreaking' Colm Bonnar: Pádraic Maher's forced retirement is 'heartbreaking'
#Gaelic Football#Mayo GAA
Limerick v Clare - 2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup Final

Brian Lohan welcomes tweak to championship schedule

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices