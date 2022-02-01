Mayo sweating as Tommy Conroy suffers knee injury in Sigerson Cup action

Mayo manager James Horan faces an anxious wait to establish the extent of an injury picked by former Young Player of the Year contender Tommy Conroy.

The Neale clubman suffered a potentially serious leg injury just before half-time in NUIG’s 2-8 to 1-8 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT at Dangan in Galway.

The full-forward was injured as he appeared to be fouled as he soloed forward and he continued to be treated for the injury after the half-time whistle blew before being helped off the pitch.

Maurice Sheridan, the NUIG manager and former Mayo player, said they just hope it is not a serious injury as Conroy was taken away to be assessed in hospital.

“It was a very hard battle but our thoughts are with Tommy Conroy,” said Sheridan. “We don’t know how bad the injury is. It is a knee injury as far as we can tell initially, but I wouldn’t like to speculate.

“I really feel for him. It should have been a free in to us, he was fouled and he injured his leg.

“These things happen, it is winter football and I just want to wish well and hopefully it’s not too bad. Our thoughts are with him. It puts a damper on the whole evening.”