MTU Kerry back up strong performances as they march on to Sigerson Cup semi-final

Munster Technological University, Kerry 4-15 Maynooth University 0-7

This latest statement performance from MTU Kerry has moved the Tralee-based college to within one hour of a first Sigerson Cup final appearance in 23 years.

Playing on home turf for the third consecutive occasion, Aidan O’Mahony’s charges backed up their earlier round five and eight-point wins over UCD and MTU Cork with this 20-point quarter-final demolition job of Maynooth.

The win, achieved with consummate ease, puts MTU Kerry into the bowl for the semi-final draw, those penultimate round games scheduled for next Monday, February 7. Secure a fourth victory of the campaign there and the Tralee college will be looking forward to a first final involvement since the class of 1999 reigned supreme.

The hosts were once again without injured Kerry half-back Mike Breen, but returning to the starting line-up was Kerry senior Dara Moynihan who missed the win over MTU Cork because of a quad issue. Also coming into the team for his first appearance of the campaign was 2021 Kerry senior panellist Mark Ryan.

MTU (Kerry) forward Dara Moynihan shoots past Maynooth University’s Kieran Dolan. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Moynihan was MTU Kerry’s outstanding performer during a first-half where O’Mahony’s charges built up an 11-point lead despite playing into the elements. Maynooth’s Sam McCormack did kick the game’s opening score four minutes in, but they’d not score again for another 21 minutes and they’d not score again from play until the 10th minute of the second-half.

You can ascertain from these stats that what the visitors offered in an attacking context was desperately poor, but that shouldn’t take from yet another organised and frugal effort from the MTU Kerry defence, with Austin Stacks’ Greg Horan once again proving an effective sweeper. A little further forward, Mark O’Shea was superb at midfield, constantly driving forward to create an overlap for his forward colleagues.

MTU Kerry’s response to McCormack’s opening point was to reel off 2-5 without reply, this scoring burst including three points from play from Moynihan. He also had a hand in their opening goal, which was finished by Jack Savage.

Goal number two, which arrived on 17 minutes, stemmed from a stunning Tony Brosnan pass to put Tomás Ó Sé inside the cover. Ó Sé finished the half with 1-1 beside his name. His point could so easily have been a goal as the home side once again ripped apart a less than sturdy Maynooth rearguard.

With MTU Kerry having the wind behind them in the second period, the 2-7 to 0-2 interval scoreline meant no great suspense hung over the outcome during the second half an hour.

MTU (Kerry) manager Aidan O'Mahony talk to the players. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Maynooth, reliant on Shane O’Sullivan’s dead-ball accuracy for scores, never once looked like finding the opposition net.

Brosnan was responsible for the winners’ opening three points of the second-half and it was he who was also at the end of their third and fourth goals in the final quarter to bring his tally to 2-7.

His first was a fine individual effort, the Crokes forward opting against calling a mark and instead driving through the Maynooth cover before steering the ball into the left corner of Cian Burke’s goal. Green flag number four was set up by Moynihan, MTU Kerry’s standout names never relenting in their endeavours.

Irrespective of who they draw in the last four, they’ll know that a much tougher examination awaits them next week. But as to what MTU Kerry have produced up to this juncture, including an 11-point winning margin, there is no remaining team who’ll fancy taking on the Kerry students.

Scorers for Munster Technological University, Kerry: T Brosnan (2-7, 0-3 frees); J Savage (1-4, 0-2 frees); T Ó Sé (1-1); D Moynihan (0-3).

Scorers for Maynooth University: S O’Sullivan (0-4, 0-4 frees); B Maher, S McCormack, E Conneff (0-1 each).

MTU KERRY (Kerry unless stated): K O’Leary (Kilcummin); D Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary), T O’Connor (Ballymacelligott), M Potts (Dr Crokes); E Looney (Dr Crokes), F Mackessy (Ardfert), D Lyne (Legion); M O’Shea (Dr Crokes), M Ryan (Rathmore); G Horan (Austin Stacks), J Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys), D Moynihan (Spa); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), T Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: R O’Grady (Legion) for Ó Sé (47); G Vaughan (Spa) for Mackessy (50); E Carroll (Austin Stacks) for O’Connor, E O’Shea (Fossa) for Moynihan (both 52); J Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for Brosnan (55).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY (Kildare unless stated): C Burke (Clane); C Hartnett (Sarsfields), K Dolan (Shamrocks, Offaly), K Dwyer (St Pats Blennerville, Kerry); J Coffey (Multyfarnham, Westmeath), C Walsh (Oran, Roscommon), K Murphy (Rhode, Offaly); S McCormack (Clane), D Warnock (Castleknock, Dublin); P McDermott (Naas), D Lynam (Caragh), D Egan (Tullamore, Offaly); S O’Sullivan (Clane), C Chawke (Castleknock, Dublin), J Darcy (Shannonbridge, Offaly).

Subs: D Conlan (Geevagh, Sligo) for Coffey (14 mins); C Burns (Tullamore, Offaly) for Murphy (24); B Maher (Allenwood) for Lynam (38); E Mulhall (Kilcock) for Conlan (47); E Conneff (Eadestown) for Chawke (55).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).