David Clifford returns to Kerry team for National League opener

The Kerry team for Sunday’s Division 1 League clash in Newbridge shows two changes to the side that scored McGrath Cup success last weekend.

Dara Moynihan, who missed the 12-point win over Cork because of a quad injury, comes into the team for Stephen O’Brien at left half-forward. O’Brien picked up a hamstring injury early on in last weekend’s pre-season final, with Jack O’Connor expecting the Kenmare man to be sidelined for at least three weeks.