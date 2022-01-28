David Clifford returns to Kerry team for National League opener

The Kerry team for Sunday’s Division 1 League clash in Newbridge shows two changes to the side that scored McGrath Cup success last weekend.
Dara Moynihan, who missed the 12-point win over Cork because of a quad injury, comes into the team for Stephen O’Brien at left half-forward. O’Brien picked up a hamstring injury early on in last weekend’s pre-season final, with Jack O’Connor expecting the Kenmare man to be sidelined for at least three weeks.
The other change is the return to the inside line of David Clifford at Tony Brosnan's expense.
Corner-back Dan O’Donoghue, who started all three McGrath Cup games, will make his League debut on Sunday.
In total, the Kerry team contains nine players who began last season’s extra-time All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.
S Murphy; D O'Donoghue, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; S O'Shea, A Spillane; M Burns, P Clifford, D Moynihan; K Spillane, D Clifford, P Geaney.
S Ryan, T Brosnan, B Ó Beaglaoich, G Crowley, J Savage, G O’Sullivan, G Horan, D Casey, D Roche, E Ó Conchúir, C Gammell.