Cork boss Ricken hands debuts to six Rebel rookies

The entire half forward line will be making their first inter-county appearance in the National League
Cork boss Ricken hands debuts to six Rebel rookies

STARTER: Midfielder Joe Grimes wil make his first League start for Cork on Sunday in Roscommon. Pic: Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 12:51
Tony Leen

Cork have gone with a fresh-faced half-forward line for their opening Allianz League trip to Roscommon, with new manager Keith Ricken handing out six competitive debuts in all for Sunday's game in Dr Hyde Park.

The entire half forward line of Daniel O'Connell (Kanturk), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), and Newcestown's David Buckley will be making their first appearance in a national competition, though they all played against Kerry in the McGrath Cup final last weekend. A fourth attacker, Mark Cronin, will also be making a first Allianz League start.

Ricken's squad will be on the road for four of their seven ties in Division 2, with Sunday's opener looking like one of the toughest on paper.  Eire Óg's John Cooper makes his debut at centre back having done well in Killarney, while midfielder Joe Grimes (Clonakilty) continues his rapid rise from club to inter-county. He will be partnered by Eire Og's Colm O'Callaghan.

Experienced attacker John O'Rourke returns to the bench, where there are also spots for Dunmanway's Mark Buckley and Iveleary's Chris Og Jones.

CORK (Div 2 v Roscommon): M Martin; S Powter, S Meehan, T Corkery; C Kiely, J Cooper, M Taylor; J Grimes, C O’Callaghan; D O’Connell, B Murphy, D Buckley; M Cronin, B Hurley, D Dineen.

Subs: C Kelly, K Flahive, P Allen, P Ring, R Maguire, S Merrit, J O’Rourke, E McSweeney, M Buckley, K O’Donovan, C Óg Jones.

MAYO (Div 1 v Donegal): R Hennelly; L Keegan, S Coen, 4. P O’Hora; P Durcan, D McHugh, E Mc Laughlin; C O’ Shea, C Loftus; F McDonagh, A Orme, D O Connor; T Conroy, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue 

Subs: R Byrne, S Callinan, B Harrison, M Plunkett, R Keane, A O’ Shea, J Flynn, P Ruttledge, B Walsh, P Towey, F Irwin

More in this section

Donegal v Derry - Dr McKenna Cup Semi-Final Ryan McHugh: We don’t just rely on Michael Murphy
A spectator gets his ticket checked as he arrives for the game 22/1/2022 End of ‘early bird’ as National League games go all-ticket
A general view of TUS Gaelic Grounds 16/1/2022 New format for hurling championships as Munster minor and U20 draws take place
<p>WEARING WITH PRIDE: The new Kerry home jersey</p>

Kerry reverts to traditional look for new home jersey

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices