Cork boss Ricken hands debuts to six Rebel rookies

Cork have gone with a fresh-faced half-forward line for their opening Allianz League trip to Roscommon, with new manager Keith Ricken handing out six competitive debuts in all for Sunday's game in Dr Hyde Park.
The entire half forward line of Daniel O'Connell (Kanturk), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), and Newcestown's David Buckley will be making their first appearance in a national competition, though they all played against Kerry in the McGrath Cup final last weekend. A fourth attacker, Mark Cronin, will also be making a first Allianz League start.
Ricken's squad will be on the road for four of their seven ties in Division 2, with Sunday's opener looking like one of the toughest on paper. Eire Óg's John Cooper makes his debut at centre back having done well in Killarney, while midfielder Joe Grimes (Clonakilty) continues his rapid rise from club to inter-county. He will be partnered by Eire Og's Colm O'Callaghan.
Experienced attacker John O'Rourke returns to the bench, where there are also spots for Dunmanway's Mark Buckley and Iveleary's Chris Og Jones.
M Martin; S Powter, S Meehan, T Corkery; C Kiely, J Cooper, M Taylor; J Grimes, C O’Callaghan; D O’Connell, B Murphy, D Buckley; M Cronin, B Hurley, D Dineen.
: C Kelly, K Flahive, P Allen, P Ring, R Maguire, S Merrit, J O’Rourke, E McSweeney, M Buckley, K O’Donovan, C Óg Jones.
: R Hennelly; L Keegan, S Coen, 4. P O’Hora; P Durcan, D McHugh, E Mc Laughlin; C O’ Shea, C Loftus; F McDonagh, A Orme, D O Connor; T Conroy, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue
: R Byrne, S Callinan, B Harrison, M Plunkett, R Keane, A O’ Shea, J Flynn, P Ruttledge, B Walsh, P Towey, F Irwin