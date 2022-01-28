Cork boss Ricken hands debuts to six Rebel rookies

Cork have gone with a fresh-faced half-forward line for their opening Allianz League trip to Roscommon, with new manager Keith Ricken handing out six competitive debuts in all for Sunday's game in Dr Hyde Park.

The entire half forward line of Daniel O'Connell (Kanturk), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), and Newcestown's David Buckley will be making their first appearance in a national competition, though they all played against Kerry in the McGrath Cup final last weekend. A fourth attacker, Mark Cronin, will also be making a first Allianz League start.