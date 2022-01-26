Sigerson Cup: Paddy McDermott's late heroics see Maynooth through

Maynooth University 2-6 St Mary's UC 0-10

Paddy McDermott was the hero for Maynooth as his goal three minutes into added time saw them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at Davitt Park in Belfast to stun St Mary's.

It had appeared the Belfast college was on course to hang on for the win in this Sigerson Cup clash as they led with the game deep in injury-time, but for the second week running, they were undone by a last-gasp goal that sees them exit the competition with Maynooth marching on.

In a cagey opening, St Mary's led by 0-2 to 0-1 when Maynooth's Keith Murphy's sin-binned for a trip and wind-assisted, the hosts began to fire in attack with Cian McConville and Ryan Coleman leading the way as they hit six points between them to open a 0-9 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Maynooth could have been closer had Jack Darcey's shot just before the break whistle just outside the pots, but they were right back in it four minutes into the second half when Conor Chawke put Shane O'Sullivan through to hit the net after intercepting a stray pass.

The visitors would receive an immediate setback as they were hit with a second black card straight after as Jamie Coffey was penalised, but St Mary's couldn't take advantage this time, only managing a Tom O'Kane point in the second period that saw scores thin on the ground.

It seemed they would still hang on as they led by three with two minutes of normal time remaining before Maynooth finally ended a barren 24 minutes as Colm Walsh thumped over and O'Sullivan added a point from a long free to leave the minimum between the teams.

With St Mary's trying to retain possession around the middle, they were turned over with Maynooth breaking at pace, resulting in O'Sullivan laying the ball onto McDermott who fisted home the last-gasp winner.

Scorers for Maynooth: S O'Sullivan (1-3, 3f); P McDermott (1-0); D Egan, J Darcey, C Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mary's: Cian McConville (0-4, 1f); R Coleman 0-2; C Murphy, M McCallan, Cormac Smyth, T O'Kane (0-1 each).

ST MARY'S UC: Charlie Smyth (Mayobridge); D McCrossan (Omagh, St Enda's), K Burke (Creggan), J Diamond (Bellaghy); T O'Kane (Armagh Harps); M McCallan (Carickmore), C McGettigan (O'Donovan Rossa, Belfast); Cormac Smyth (Mullabawn), M McCarville (Scotstown); S Rock (Silverbridge Harps), R Coleman (Moy), Conor McConville (Clann Éireann); Cian McConville (Crossmaglen), P Quigg (Kilrea), C Murphy (Rossa, Magherafelt).

Subs: G McKibbon (Castlewellan) for R Coleman (47), S Kelly (Moortown) for S Rock (58), S Donnelly (Collegeland) for M McCallan (60).

MAYNOOTH: C Burke (Clane); C Hartnett (Sarsfield's), K Dolan (Shamrocks), K Dwyer (Sarsfield's); J Coffey (Multyfarnham), C Walsh (Oran), K Murphy (Rhode); D Lyons (St James'), D Warnock (Castleknock); P McDermott (Naas), D Lynham (Caragh), D Egan (Tullamore); C Chawke (Castleknock), S O'Sullivan (Clane), J Darcey (Shannonbridge).

Subs: S McCormack (Clane) for J Coffey (47), C Burns (Tullamore) for K Murphy (49), B Maher (Allenwood) for C Chawke (52), E Mulhall (Kilcock) for J Darcey (57).

Ref: Paul Faloon (Down).