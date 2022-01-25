Ger Cunningham back in charge of St Finbarr's for 2022

Cork legend Ger Cunningham will be back in charge of the St Finbarr's senior hurlers this season.
The three-time All-Ireland winner was ratified as the Barrs' new senior manager Monday and is likely to bring fellow club legend John Cremin in as part of the new management group.
Cunningham, 60, who stepped down from his role as Cork senior hurling coach before the turn of the year, will replace Ronan Curran as senior manager.
Cunningham, who has two sons, Ben and Sam, hurling with the Barrs, was last in charge of the Togher club's senior side in 2008 and has won six county senior titles as the Barrs' No 1.
He also hurled in goals for Cork for a remarkable two decades.