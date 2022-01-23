All-Ireland club JHC: Mooncoin through to another final with emphatic win

Mooncoin moved one step closer to redemption as they easily accounted for Salthill-Knocknacarra.
The Kilkenny side reached the All Ireland final at this grade in 2017 where they lost to Cork’s Mayfield by a point.
Kilkenny sides have dominated the competition as Mooncoin are aiming to become the 10th side from the county to win the All-Ireland junior club title.
They only led by three points at the first water break, 0-6 to 0-3 with Galway hurler Donal O’Shea helping to keep his side in touch.
However, a Kevin Crowley goal in the second quarter gave Mooncoin clear daylight as another goal at the start of the second half from John Fitzgerald helped the Kilkenny side ease to a facile victory on a day when nine players found the target.
P. Walsh (0-8, 0-6 frees), J. Fitzgerald (1-5), K. Crowley (1-1), M. O’Neill (0-4), K. Hogan (0-3), A. Croke (0-2), J. Delahunty, J. Aylward, S. Gannon (0-1 each).
D. O’Shea (0-6, 0-2 frees), S. Burke, D. O’Flaherty, S. Kelly, C. Crosby, N. Hyland (0-1 each).
E. Purcell, A. Doyle, C. Daly, M. Kearns, M. O’Neill, P. Henebery, J. Delahunty, M. Gannon, S. Gannon, K. Crowley, J. Fitzgerald, C. Quilty, A. Croke, P. Walsh, K. Hogan.
S O’Dwyer, for Henebery (45), L. Tracey, for Crowley (45), J. Aylward, for Gannon (47, inj), J. Delahunty for Walsh (52), C. Brophy, for Delahunty (52).
B. Hyland, J. Cullinane Quinn, R. McDonnell, P. Rowesome, S. Piggott, G. Waldron, B. Moran, S. Joyce, S. Burke, S. Kelly, B. Griffin, D. O’Shea, D. O’Flaherty, F. Hanney, C. Crosby.
K. Gleeson for Waldron (h-t), R. Gorey for Griffin (36), E. Gavin for Cullinane-Quinn (43), N. Hyland for Hanney (43), R. McNeill for McDonnell (53).
Nathan Wall (Cork).