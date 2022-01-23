All-Ireland club JHC: Mooncoin through to another final with emphatic win

The Kilkenny side reached the All Ireland final at this grade in 2017 where they lost to Cork’s Mayfield by a point.
Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 15:17
Ivan Smyth, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Mooncoin 2-26 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-11

Mooncoin moved one step closer to redemption as they easily accounted for Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Kilkenny sides have dominated the competition as Mooncoin are aiming to become the 10th side from the county to win the All-Ireland junior club title.

They only led by three points at the first water break, 0-6 to 0-3 with Galway hurler Donal O’Shea helping to keep his side in touch.

However, a Kevin Crowley goal in the second quarter gave Mooncoin clear daylight as another goal at the start of the second half from John Fitzgerald helped the Kilkenny side ease to a facile victory on a day when nine players found the target.

Scorers for Mooncoin: P. Walsh (0-8, 0-6 frees), J. Fitzgerald (1-5), K. Crowley (1-1), M. O’Neill (0-4), K. Hogan (0-3), A. Croke (0-2), J. Delahunty, J. Aylward, S. Gannon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Salthill-Knocknacarra: D. O’Shea (0-6, 0-2 frees), S. Burke, D. O’Flaherty, S. Kelly, C. Crosby, N. Hyland (0-1 each).

MOONCOIN: E. Purcell, A. Doyle, C. Daly, M. Kearns, M. O’Neill, P. Henebery, J. Delahunty, M. Gannon, S. Gannon, K. Crowley, J. Fitzgerald, C. Quilty, A. Croke, P. Walsh, K. Hogan.

Subs: S O’Dwyer, for Henebery (45), L. Tracey, for Crowley (45), J. Aylward, for Gannon (47, inj), J. Delahunty for Walsh (52), C. Brophy, for Delahunty (52).

SALTHILL-KNOCKNACARRA: B. Hyland, J. Cullinane Quinn, R. McDonnell, P. Rowesome, S. Piggott, G. Waldron, B. Moran, S. Joyce, S. Burke, S. Kelly, B. Griffin, D. O’Shea, D. O’Flaherty, F. Hanney, C. Crosby.

Subs: K. Gleeson for Waldron (h-t), R. Gorey for Griffin (36), E. Gavin for Cullinane-Quinn (43), N. Hyland for Hanney (43), R. McNeill for McDonnell (53).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork).

