Evan Niland and Cian Lynch star as NUI Galway overcome UCD challenge

NUI Galway 1-21 UCD 1-18

Evan Niland struck 12 points at Belfield as NUI Galway held off a strong challenge from UCD to earn victory in the opening round of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Thanks in no small part to a superb Fionn McDonagh goal in the 12th-minute, NUIG - playing with the aid of a strong breeze - led 1-3 to 0-4 on the first-quarter mark. Galway native Donal O’Shea contributed seven points for the hosts during the opening period but with two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch helping himself to a brace of scores, the Westerners brought a 1-10 to 0-8 cushion into the interval.

Despite an encouraging start to the second half from UCD, NUIG remained in the driving seat courtesy of the steady influence of both Niland the ever-impressive Lynch.

An outstanding 1-1 salvo from midfielder Eoin Guilfoyle offered renewed hope to UCD, but with Niland knocking over four points in the closing stages, it was NUIG who prevailed.

Scorers for NUI Galway: E Niland (0-12, 8f), J Fleming (0-5), C Lynch (0-3), F McDonagh (1-0), B Concannon (0-1).

Scorers for UCD: D O’Shea (0-11, 8f, 1 ’65’), E Guilfoyle (1-1), L Murphy, K Lahiff (0-2 each), T Hannan, C Foley 0-1 each.

NUI GALWAY: L Reilly (Castlegar); E Lawless (Athenry), D Morrissey (Sarsfields), I McGlynn (Kilconieron); M Gill (Castlegar), J Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly), C Caulfield (Kilconieron); C Killeen (Loughrea), C Lynch (Patrickswell); B Concannon (Killimordaly), C Walsh (Turloughmore), F McDonagh (Moycullen); E Niland (Clarinbridge), J Fleming (Meelick/Eyrecourt), P Hickey (Eire Og).

Subs: O Salmon (Clarinbridge for McGlynn (26-27, blood), D Kilcommins (Annaghdown) for Walsh (48), E McMahon (Crusheen) for McDonagh (49), S Burke (Kilconieron) for Killeen (52), Salmon for Lawless (57), L Forde (Ardrahan) for Hickey (60).

UCD: C O’Donoghue (Ballyboden St Enda’s); B Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes), E Geraghty (Oranmore/Maree), S Audsley (St Martin’s); T Hannan (St Joseph’s/Doora Barefield), I O hEithir (Ballinteer St John’s), C Minogue (Bodyke); N Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle), E Guilfoyle (James Stephens); D O’Carroll (Lisdowney), C Foley (Naomh Olaf), L Murphy (Cuala); L O’Brien (Ballinameela), D O’Shea (Salthill/Knocknacarra), C Prendiville (Graigue Ballycallan).

Subs: C O Cathasaigh (Kilmacud Crokes) for Geraghty (43), D O’Brien (Mullinahone) for O hEithir (52), K Lahiff (St Jude’s) for O’Carroll, D O Floinn (Cuala) for Murphy (both 54).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).