Martin Kavanagh points the way as IT Carlow hold their nerve

The St Mullins clubman showed admirable composure from a range of angles and distances to get DJ Carey’s charges successfully out of the blocks
IT Carlow's Martin Kavanagh in action for Carlow

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 21:44
Dermot Keyes, Carriganore

IT Carlow 1-21 Waterford IT 2-16

Martin Kavanagh’s clinical free-taking ultimately proved the difference between the sides as IT Carlow deservedly took the spoils in front of a sizeable Carriganore gathering.

With only one of his frees failing to make the mark all night, the St Mullins clubman showed admirable composure from a range of angles and distances to get DJ Carey’s charges successfully out of the blocks.

The sides went in level at the break with WIT goaling twice through Eoin O’Shea and Shane Bennett in the 11th and 27th minutes respectively, with the Carlow goal supplied by Seamus Casey after 26 minutes.

Shane Bennett, so prominent in the first half, didn’t exert anything like the same level of influence after the interval, as Carlow, via Kavanagh, punished Waterford’s repeated indiscretions from the dead ball.

WIT’s failure to neutralise the impact of rampaging Carlow centre-back Jerry Kelly also proved costly, with the Borrisoleigh man given free reign during the second half, comfortably dealing with a series of deep balls. WIT’s goal threat, which had proven such a constant in the opening half hour, was neutralised by ITC who showed greater composure in the closing 10 minutes of a fine fixture.

Scorers for IT Carlow: M Kavanagh (0-13, 0-9f), C Nolan (0-3), S Casey (1-0), T Keyes (0-2), A Redmond, J Kelly, R Higgins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford IT: E O’Shea (1-7, 0-5 frees), S Bennett (1-3), J Lyons (0-2), G Fives, T Barron, B Nolan, P Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

IT CARLOW: A Howlin (Shelmaliers); C Burke (Ballinamere), F Hayes (Kiladangan), A Redmond (Rathnure); P Delaney (The Harps), J Kelly (Borrisoleigh), J Roche (Oulart The Ballagh); T Keyes (Camross), E Gaughan (Camross); J Cleere (Bennetsbridge), M Kavanagh (St Mullins), C Dunbar (Naomh Eanna); R Higgins (Rathnure), C Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers), S Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien).

Subs: C Langton (Clodiagh Gaels) for Cleere (HT), T Doyle (Rower Inistioge) for J Roche (41), J Roche for Hayes (53).

WATERFORD IT: B Nolan (Mount Sion); C Ryan (Roanmore), D Walsh (Piltown), M Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels); M De Paor (Clonea), T Barron (Fourmilewater), R Smithers (Naomh Eoin); M Murphy (Carrickshock), S Bennett (Ballysaggart); J Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), G Fives (Tourin), E O’Shea (O’Loughlin Gaels); O Reilly (Passage), C Kirwan (Clonea), A Kirwan (Mount Sion).

Subs: P Fitzgerald for Murphy (47), J Harkin for O Reilly (57).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

