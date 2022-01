Pádraic Maher calls on Tipp young guns to stamp their mark on Premier team

Pádraic Maher has encouraged Tipperary’s younger generation of hurlers to make it “their team” this season.

Maher, 33 next month, will return to training in the coming weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury and could be back in action for the latter stages of the county’s Division 1, Group B campaign.

Part of his motivation for coming back is a belief that he still has more to give the cause, but he hopes his experience will make a difference in maturing the All-Ireland winning U21s and U20s of 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“There’s definitely a bit of looking to help or guide the younger crew as well,” he said of his inspiration for coming back for a 14th season at the launch of FBD’s five-year naming rights deal for Semple Stadium.

“That’s definitely there because there are great young hurlers in Tipperary and they’ve a few All-Irelands at U20 in the last few years.

“But you’d like to see them progress a step further now and try and bring it on. This is turning into their team, so hopefully they will progress it on and the likes of myself can help them in some way.

“You’d be hoping a few younger lads step up this year and make this team their team, and hopefully the experienced lads can help them along the way.”

Maher insists he is not staying on to try to get one over on Limerick after Tipperary’s three consecutive championship losses to the neighbours.

“I can’t say I’m staying in the game to try and beat Limerick. At the moment, we’re probably in the same pack as the rest of the teams. Limerick are a bit ahead of everybody. Over the last two or three years, they’ve been so consistent.

“The main motivation is to try and get back to the top table and if that means we have to beat Limerick along the way, then so be it.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t got the upper hand on them over the last number of years. I think we only beat them in the group stages of the Munster championship in 2019, but there were other games in the league and in last year’s championship when we had them on the ropes and just didn’t push them on.

“I don’t think we’re as far away as people say, but we still have a lot of ground to make up. We have a lot of things to sort ourselves before we can get talking about beating any of those teams yet.”

Maher admits that he and Tipp’s more seasoned players should have been savvier in last year’s Munster final when they did nothing to stem Limerick’s incredible comeback.

Up 10 points at half time, the six-time All-Star regrets not trying to stymie the would-be All-Ireland champions’ momentum.

“It was so disappointing from our side of things that we had so many experienced lads on the field at the time that we didn’t try and slow the game down early in the second half or do something to throw a spanner in the works because straight away you could see the wave coming,” he says

Maher has spoken to new boss Colm Bonnar a couple of times and the message from the manager is to take his time.

“He just said to me to go away and get myself 100% before I come back in. That’s fair enough because I don’t want to be going in there half arsed. I want to be able to give 100%, so a couple of weeks’ time please God I’ll be back in but from what I’m hearing the lads are pretty happy”

Two-time All-Ireland SHC winner John O’Dwyer is a notable omission from Colm Bonnar’s first Tipperary panel. Meanwhile Ger Browne has returned to the 35-man training squad ahead of next month’s Allianz Division 1 Group B campaign, while Bryan O’Mara and Niall O’Meara have stepped away.

2018 and 2019 All-Ireland U21 and U20 winning captains Conor Bowe, who was with the footballers last year, and Craig Morgan are included in the squad.

TIPPERARY (2022 Allianz hurling league panel): Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Craig Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), James Quigley (Kiladangan), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Seamus Kennedy (St Marys), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Alan Flynn (Kildangan), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Michael Breen (Ballina), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), Dillon Walsh (Ballingarry), Denis Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Paul Flynn (Kiladangan); Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch).