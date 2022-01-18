Dates and venues confirmed for All-Ireland club semi-finals

The dates, times and venues for the All-Ireland club football championship semi-finals have been confirmed by the GAA
St Finbarrs fans celebrate during the Munster club SFC win over Austin Stacks. The blue army have a trip to Portlaosie to look forward to for the All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 16:15
Joel Slattery

The dates, times and venues for the All-Ireland club football championship semi-finals have been confirmed by the GAA.

With the senior, intermediate and junior competitions having a Munster v Ulster, Connacht v Leinster draw it is unsurprising that four of the six games are being played in the Midlands.

Cork and Munster SFC champions St Finbarr's, fresh off the provincial decider success over Austin Stacks travel to Portlaoise to face Down and Ulster counterparts Kilcoo. That game throws in at 3pm on Saturday, January 29.

Two hours later Pádraig Pearses of Roscommon travel to Cavan to take on Kilmacud Crokes. Both senior semi-finals will be televised on TG4.

The intermediate and junior semi-finals also take place that day with Tralee outfit Na Gaeil will play their IFC semi-final at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan Co Mayo (1.30pm).

Their fellow Kerrymen Gneeveguilla are in the JFC semi-final where Cavan's Denn provide the opposition (1.30pm, Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Tullamore).

All games January 29

All-Ireland club SFC semi-finals: St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Kilcoo (Down) (3pm, MW O'Moore Park, Portlaoise); Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) (5pm, Kingspan Breffni).

All-Ireland club IFC semi-finals: St Faithleach's (Roscommon) v Trim (Meath) (1.30pm, The Downs GAA, Westmeath); Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Steelstown Brian Og's (Derry) (2pm, Connacht CoE, Bekan).

All-Ireland club JFC semi-finals: Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Denn (Cavan) (1.30pm, Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Tullamore); Kilmeena (Galway) v Clonbullogue (Offaly) (1.30pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford).

