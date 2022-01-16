Dennehy goal seals St Finbarr's first Munster title since 1986

Munster Club SFC Final: St Finbarr's 2-9 Austin Stacks 1-10

Enda Dennehy’s 59th-minute goal was the difference for St Finbarrs as they claimed their fifth-ever Munster Club SFC final crown in this fascinating contest in Semple Stadium.

Substitutes Michael Shields and Dennehy combined for the vital score, one of only two St Finbarrs’ second-half scores up to that point.

A Seán Quilter goal in additional time threatened to undo all their hard work but Shields was on hand to win a late free. which Stephen Sherlock converted to capture the Barrs’ first provincial title since 1986.

Up 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time, St Finbarrs looked a different team in the third quarter where they failed to score. Stacks, making a couple of half-time personnel changes, were also a contrast to the first half selves and Greg Horan inspired them to within a point of The Barrs.

Goal chances were few but Kieran Donaghy would surely have found the net had he been on the end of Michael O’Donnell’s delivery in the 40th minute.

Ian Maguire fisted over a point in the 51st minute to end St Finbarrs’ 21-minute barren spell, before Kerins denied Stacks Quilter with a key save at the other end.

St Finbarrs raised a green flag after just 18 seconds. Ian Maguire won a free shortly after throw-in, took a couple of extra yards before ballooning it in the direction of late change Hayes. He did enough to break the ball into an anticipating Cillian Myers Murray and his shot was low enough to beat Wayne Guthrie.

The score set the tone for the remainder of the half as it turned out. The goal was the difference between the sides at the first water break, 1-1 to 0-1, but in general play most of the football was being played in the Austin Stacks’ half of the field.

Losing Brendan O’Sullivan to a dead leg just before that water interval was a blow for Stacks although they did come within a point of their opponents in the 18th minute following a quick brace by Seán Quilter.

Yet they only scored one more point before half-time as St Finbarrs played slicker football. The margin was three in the 20th minute when Stephen Sherlock followed up a Colin Lyons point with a free.

Hayes was thriving in the Barrs attack, helping himself to a 25th minute point prior to adding a second in additional time, one of three unanswered scores by the Cork champions in less than three minutes.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: C. Myers Murray (1-1); S. Sherlock (0-4, 3 frees); B. Hayes (0-3); E. Dennehy (1-0); C. Lyons (0-1).

Scorers for Austin Stacks: S. Quilter (1-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark); G. Horan (0-2); D Casey, D. O’Brien, S. O’Callaghan, F. Mangan (0-1 each).

ST FINBARR'S: J. Kerins; B. Hennessy, S. Ryan, A. O’Connor; C. Scully, J. Burns, C. Lyons; I. Maguire (c), E. Comyns; D. O’Brien, C. McCrickard, E. McGreevey; C. Myers Murray, B. Hayes, S. Sherlock.

Subs for St Finbarr's: C. Barrett for D. O’Brien, E. Dennehy for C. Myers Murray (both 42); M. Shields for C. McCrickard (50); L. Hannigan for E. McGreevey (56); A. Lyne for C. Scully (blood, 57-60).

AUSTIN STACKS: W. Guthrie; D. Casey (c), P. O’Sullivan, C. Griffin; J. O’Shea, C. Jordan, R. Shanahan; J. O’Connor, G. Horan; M. O’Gara, F. Mangan, B. O’Sullivan; S. Quilter, K. Donaghy, D. O’Brien.

Subs for Austin Stacks: S. O’Callaghan for B. O’Sullivan (inj 16); M. O’Donnell for D. O’Brien, B. Shanahan for P. O’Sullivan (both h-t); A. Heimlich for J. O’Connor (inj 50); A. Curran for F. Mangan (60).

Referee: C. Maguire (Clare).