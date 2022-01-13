Cork's Mark Keane turns his back on Australia

The 21-year-old, who lined out at centreback for his club Ballygiblin in their Munster Club JHC final victory last Sunday, was due to return to AFL outfit Collingwood this week for preseason but has instead opted to stay.
Mark Keane

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 11:57
Maurice Brosnan

Cork’s Mark Keane has departed AFL outfit Collingwood and is set to remain in Ireland.

The 21-year-old, who lined out at centreback for his club Ballygiblin in their Munster Club JHC final victory last Sunday, was due to return to Australia this week for preseason but has instead opted to stay. He had one year left on his current contract.

Ballygiblin play in the All-Ireland club semi-final in two weeks against Fullen Gaels.

Keane famously returned during the 2020 AFL offseason and scored an extra-time goal to eliminate Kerry from the Munster Championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He has also played Gaelic football for Mitchelstown during his career.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last year, Keane explained how difficult he found being abroad with Covid challenges.

“Last time I was talking to you I was getting a bit homesick. Then we went away to a hub,” he said.

“I stopped going to training for two or three days, to be honest. My head was just all over the place.

"I wanted to pack it in. All I wanted was to go home. To play for Cork and see my family.” 

Before the end of the 2021 AFL campaign, he returned home with the approval of his club. Keane went on to play in the County Final before flying to Australia in November for preseason training.

It is understood the Australian Rules club expected Keane to return this week.

The 21-year-old has played five games for the Melbourne-based outfit and had been earmarked as their future key defender having impressed at the Dublin combine back in 2017.

