Niall O’Leary: 'I wouldn’t be on the Cork panel only for UCC'

Niall O’Leary laughs when asked what jersey he’s wearing on Friday night in the Mardyke (7pm).

It’s the annual Canon O’Brien Cup game between UCC and Cork, and the man from Castlelyons has a foot in both camps.

“I’m playing for UCC as far as I know,” he says. “That was the last I heard, anyway.”

He describes the game as a “curtain-raiser” for the serious business of the 2022 season for both teams, of which more anon. O’Leary’s 2021 season with Cork lasted until the All-Ireland final, and he says he wouldn’t have been there if it hadn’t been for UCC.

“Playing for the College has been a huge boost to me,” he says.

“The way I look at it, I wouldn’t be on the Cork panel only for UCC. I had a great year the first season I played for UCC, we won the Fitzgibbon Cup that year and it was those performances that got me onto the Cork panel. If it weren’t for that I don't think I’d be there at all.

Niall O'Leary of UCC during the 2020 Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“It’s a great place to develop. I know it’s a cliche but you get to meet fellas from different teams, different counties, and you see how they got about their business.

“There’s such a wide range of players from different counties in with us in UCC that it can’t but help you improve your game - and they improve their game as well.

“We have a very tight group, and that’s down to management creating a great atmosphere there. It comes down to having fun but at the same time when it comes to the serious stuff we can get going on that side as well.”

The timing of third-level competitions means the conditions can be very different to Thurles at the height of the summer, but it’s still testing, he adds: “It’s not the same as summer hurling but the standard is as high as you might expect, given the number of senior intercounty players involved - particularly when you get involved in Fitzgibbon semi-finals and finals.

“You have to be on your top form because the level is practically inter-county anyway - you’re coming up against fellas who are playing for their counties later in the year.

“Conditions can be seriously tough, seriously challenging because of the time of year. If you looked back at some of the games we’ve played - there was the game up in DCU a couple of years ago and the wind and rain were savage - the conditions were terrible.

“You have to change your game in those circumstances and adapt, maybe get into a running game if you’re playing into a gale force wind.

“And that helps you then in turn - your fitness levels, your hurling levels, your confidence. You battle through those kinds of games and you’re a better player then afterward because of them.”

This evening’s game can be seen as a starting point for the two sides.

“Looking at it from the point of view of both teams, there’s something in it for the two of them,” says O’Leary.

“From UCC’s perspective, it’s really a curtain-raiser for the Fitzgibbon Cup. We’re playing on Wednesday week and it’s a good game for management to look at the lads on the panel, because obviously it’ll be a challenging game.

“Whoever plays well for UCC this evening will probably get a jersey for the Fitzgibbon game, so there’s a lot at stake for the panellists.

“And it’s similar enough for Cork. They’re probably treating this as a league game, really, and whoever plays well will put themselves in contention for a start in the first National Hurling League game of the season.”