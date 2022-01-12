Damien Gore to the fore as MTU Cork secure Sigerson Cup derby win

MTU Cork 0-15 UCC 0-13

An explosive start to the second half by home side MTU Cork was the springboard for an impressive win over local rivals UCC in this Sigerson Cup local derby.

Four points in two minutes after the restart took MTU eight clear and left their opponents with a mountain to climb, and though UCC rallied well later in the second half, MTU held out for a deserved win.

In freezing conditions in the Bishopstown venue both sides took some time to settle, with Colm O’Callaghan eventually opening the scoring for UCC with a first-time volley over the bar on five minutes. David O’Connor responded in kind for MTU.

UCC were able to make ground into the opposition territory but struggled to find their range in the first half, hitting some poor wides. After a Sean O’Connor free pushed them one ahead MTU showed their quality, with Damien Gore a potent target man up front and Gavin O’Brien a driving force in the middle of the field.

Gore hit three of MTU’s five points either side of the water-break, the Kilmacabea man’s stylish effort from play pushing the hosts 0-6 to 0-2 ahead.

At the other end of the field UCC hit three wides, though they also had a sniff of goal through Mark Cronin, only for Ryan Scully to save well.

Eventually Ronan Dalton went through and pointed, bringing UCC within three points. However, Gore reasserted himself and hit his side’s final two points of the half. UCC had one in response, a good effort by Conor Geaney, but MTU went in at the break 0-8 to 0-4 ahead.

Gore and David Buckley each hit two points in the opening minutes of the second half, and with the score 0-12 to 0-4 MTU looked set for victory.

Credit UCC, who rejigged their defence and knuckled down. Fionn Herlihy and Dalton worked hard to win possession and contributed on the scoreboard also, as the visitors hit six points in a row to leave it 0-12 to 0-10 at the water-break; sub Riain Quigley’s point on the resumption left the minimum between them.

MTU sub Finbarr Murphy gave his side some breathing space but UCC defender Brian Murphy surged upfield and made it a one-point game again.

With visibility fading due to the fog, UCC continued to press for the goal that would have won it, but their shooting betrayed them. Gore, inevitably, was the one who hit the insurance point from a free to get MTU over the line.

Scorers for MTU: D. Gore (0-8, 5 frees); D. Buckley (0-4); F. Murphy, C. Kennedy, D. O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: C. O’Callaghan, R. Dalton (1 free), F. Herlihy, C. Geaney (1 free), M. Cronin (1 free)(0-2 each); B. Murphy, R. Quigley, S. O’Connor (free) (0-1 each).

UCC: D. Foley (Eire Og); L. Wall (Kilmurry), B. Murphy (Nemo Rangers), J. Harney (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary); N. Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), C. Gammell (Killarney Legion, Kerry), D. O’Brien (Glenflesk, Kerry); B. Hartnett (Douglas), S. Merritt (Mallow); C. O’Callaghan (Eire Og), R. Dalton (Nemo Rangers), F. Herlihy (Dohenys); M. Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C. Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), S. O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary).

Subs: D. Phelan (Aghada) for Harney, R. Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary) for O’Connor (both 35); C. Hayes (Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Kerry) for Dalton (57).

MTU: R. Scully (St Finbarr’s); P. Ring (Aghabullogue), N. Donohue (Firies, Kerry), A. Murphy (Aghabullogue);R. Maguire (Castlehaven), J. Cooper (Eire Og), B. Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, JC); D. O’Connell (Kanturk), C. O’Donovan (Macroom); C. O’Donoghue (Glenflesk, Kerry), G. O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Kerry), C. Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary); D. Gore (Kilmacabea), D. Buckley (Newcestown), D. O’Connor (St Vincent’s).

Subs: C. O’Shea (Kilshannig) for Hodnett and D. O’Connor (Castletownroche) for O’Connor (both 46); F. Murphy (Killarney Legion, Kerry) for O’Donovan and A. Behan (St Senan’s, Kerry) for Donohue (both 50); T. Casey (Kiskeam) for O’Brien (58).

Referee: C. Dineen (Douglas).