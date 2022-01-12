Walsh Park work a priority for Munster GAA despite Covid losses of almost €15 million

The overall loss of income to Munster GAA during the Covid 19 crisis stands at close to €15 million, reveals Munster GAA CEO Kieran Leddy in his annual report, released today.

While acknowledging the impact on all units across the province, Leddy indicates that the redevelopment of Waterford’s Walsh Park will be top priority for Munster GAA when it comes to investment in facilities in 2022. Clare’s centre of excellence will also require funding, he states.

As it finalises its development plan, Munster GAA will also examine the possibility of investing in astroturf pitches across the province. And Leddy says the council must increase the number of Games Development Administrators admitting Munster ranked lowest of the four provinces in terms of the number of GDAs available to clubs.

Leddy also offered his support to the ‘Green’ proposal to restructure the All-Ireland SFC, backed the raising of the minor age grade to U19, and hit out at what he called ‘toxic’ criticism of referees across the province.

Of the financial situation, Leddy writes: “2021 was another difficult year financially, and while there was an improvement on the previous year with a surplus returned, the overall loss of income for the two years of the Covid 19 crisis stands at close to €15 million.

“This is a staggering loss of income, and the effects of this have been felt in our units across the province. For example, our clubs should have benefited to the tune of €2.2 million in grant support over these two years, while county grounds should have received close to €1.5 million in field rent payments over the same period, which is very valuable income to help our major venues with the high maintenance and insurance costs that they have.

“We need to chart a way through this loss and ensure that our units are not overly disadvantaged in the years ahead.

“Thankfully, all six counties and the Council returned a surplus in 2021, which is a welcome boost. This was mostly due to a return of supporters to games, the continued support from the government and from County sponsors.

“Top of the Council’s priority facility list is the redevelopment of Waterford’s Walsh Park. Portlairge GAA urgently needs this venue to be brought to the standard required for major inter-county games. For this to happen, a major injection of finance from Munster GAA and Croke Park will be required.

“While Munster GAA has already committed €750,000 to the project, a further and sizeable grant will be required. Other projects, such as the Án Clár Centre of Excellence, will also require considerable funding to bring the project to completion.

“The Council needs to be strategic in what it prioritises for funding in the years ahead. For example, as well as the aforementioned projects in Clare and Waterford, do we need to concentrate on funding a network of artificial floodlight pitches across the province? Would such a network assist us to increase activity levels in the months from October to April, when it can be hard to secure pitches, especially for Post Primary school’s games? These are questions we will be asking our counties in 2022 as we put our Development Plan in place.”

Kieran Leddy, Munster GAA CEO Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

The GDA situation will also be a priority, he said, revealing there is now just one GDA for every 18 clubs in Munster.

“One area that Munster GAA will be addressing in 2022 is the low number of full-time Games Development Administrators (GDA’s) in the province. Plans were in place at the end of 2019 to address this, but the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic resulted in these plans being stalled. We currently have the lowest number of staff of the four provinces and have the highest GDA to club ratio in the country. This ratio is currently 1 GDA for every 18 clubs and we need to reduce this considerably."

The retention of the link to the provincial championships is a key component of the ‘Green’ proposal to restructure the All-Ireland SFC, Leddy says, though he acknowledges the second tier Tailteann Cup will be vital in insuring any restructure is successful.

“The Green proposal has elements that will satisfy both sides of the Special Congress Plan B debate. On one hand, it retains the Provincial Championships as a key part of the Championship format, while on the other hand, it also provides Counties with championship games at their level.

“A key part of both proposals is the ‘Second Tier Championship’ element. I hope that the Tailteann Cup is a major success in 2022 and that the winning county treasures the title every bit as much as the Sam Maguire winners do each year. A successful Tailteann Cup will mean that we have truly begun the process of Championship reform.”

The Munster CEO also took aim at criticism of referees within the province.

“There were some high profile and controversial incidents during the year, whereby a referee took a decision based on a split-second piece of action during a game, and the decision received a huge level of attention on traditional and social media platforms. As usual, a lot of the commentary was toxic, and made by people who had the benefit of countless slow motion action replays on TV. This is totally unfair on referees. They are doing a job that very few will put their hands up for. They don’t have the comfort of an elevated position in the stands, or of TV replays when making their decision, unlike many of those commenting on their performance. As I have said before, we can be sure we will always have players and pitches, but we can’t be sure we will have referees. Without them, the Association cannot function, so it is high time they are given the respect they deserve for doing a most difficult job.”

In backing the raising of the minor age grade, Leddy also suggested there may be a need for an U23 grade at inter-county level.

"Many feel that U-17 is too young for a full-scale inter-county All-Ireland Championship, and that this grade should be less about winning and more about development. This is a view that I agree with, and I feel that moving the Minor grade at inter-county level to U-19 is the correct move.

"However, in time, consideration will need to be given as to whether there is too large a gap from U-19 to senior at inter-county level. However, given the growth in 3rd level GAA activity, there may be no need for any additional inter-county championship grade, but maybe a requirement for the introduction of a ‘reserve’ or U-23 non-championship grade, which can be played as curtain raisers to senior games. Such a grade would provide all players on senior intercounty panels with games and younger players with a pathway to the senior team."