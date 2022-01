Sigerson Cup: Holders DCU pass Maynooth test

DCU 2-17 Maynooth University 1-9

Sigerson Cup holders DCU marched into the next round with a straightforward victory over Maynooth University.

Racing into a five-point lead inside 12 minutes courtesy of Robert Finnerty, Luke Towey, Red Og Murphy, Shane Tierney, and Jack Bryant, DCU remained in control throughout.

In freezing conditions on the Maynooth North Campus, the home side had to wait until the 16th minute for their first score and it came through Kildare man, Shane O’Sullivan, from a placed ball.

DCU outscored the hosts by 0-4 points to 0-3 in the lead up to the half-time whistle and led 0-9 to 0-4 points.

The game was effectively ended as a contest just three minutes after the restart, when Finnerty blasted the ball to the back of Cian Burke’s net. A host of points followed and DCU soon led 1-12 to 0-6, before Maynooth University raised a green flag of their own through substitute Dan Lynham.

Despite a spirited Maynooth display, another goal came for DCU in the last 10 minutes from Joseph Hagan, as well as a couple more well-taken points from the likes of Mark Barry and Shane Walsh compounded Maynooth’s misery.

Scorers for DCU: R Finnerty (1-3, 1 free), J Hagan (1-2), M Barry (0-3), J Bryant (0-2), Shane Tierney (0-2, 1 free), S Walsh (0-2), R Og Murphy (0-1), L Towey (0-1).

Scorers for Maynooth University: S O’Sullivan (0-4, 3 frees), D Lynham (1-0), C Walsh (0-2), D Lyons (0-1), E Mulhall (0-1), C Feeney (0-1)

DCU: D O’Hanlon; D Corcoran, S Ryan, M Curran; S Fitzgerald, S Walsh, L Towey; L Coleman, R Og Murphy; B Carroll, R Finnerty, P Hughes; K Lynch Bissett, J Bryant, S Tierney.

Subs: M Barry for Finnerty (42), J Hagan for Tierney (42), M Costello for Coleman (46), C Ryan for Carroll (52), R O’Mearlaigh for Corcoran (57).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: C Burke; C Hartnett, K Doran, K Murray; J Coffey, C Walsh, K Dwyer; D Lyons, D Warnock; P McDermott, D Egan, C Feeney; C Chawke, S O’Sullivan, J Darcy.

Subs: S McCormack for Feeney (HT), D Lynham for Coffey (HT), E Mulhall for 15 (39 inj), C Burns for Dwyer (46), C Kehoe for Chawke (48)

Referee: B Hickey (Kildare).