'Cork beating Tipp is incredible': Ballygiblin celebrate historic win over neighbours

There have been many memorable moments for Ballygiblin in 2021 and coach Ronan Dwane was keen to savour yet another special day in Mallow yesterday following defeat of near neighbours Skeheenarinky in the AIB Munster Club JHC final.

The Cork men finished with a flourish, 1-4 to 0-1 they out-hurled their Tipperary rivals to add a first provincial title to their county success.

“Everyone is fully aware we won’t be down this road again. You have to grab it with both hands. This is a great adventure. The last 18 months have shown us the importance of sport.

“It was a great day, and to come out on the right side was a fairytale. A local derby, all the lads are fierce friendly but they have a great respect for each other.”

Sean O’Sullivan was the hero, his second-half goals securing victory. Ballygiblin were ahead by a point at the break, 0-8 to 1-4 - Skeheenarinky’s 22nd minute major from Adrian English leaving the bare minimum between them.

Nine points from placed ball supremo Joseph O’Sullivan also grabbed the headlines, particularly as he took over the role in the absence of Darragh Flynn.

“Darragh was obviously a huge loss. He is a great player. We brought him in. He had a cracked bone in his foot but he said he would chance a half hour. Hopefully he hasn’t done any damage and we will have him again in two weeks.

Celebrations after the cup presentation to Ballygiblin after they defeated Skeheenarinky. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Joseph was absolutely fantastic. He is a very good free-taker and a very good player. So we were confident enough we had a good free-taker.

“Sean’s second goal was vital. But even after that, Skeheen could have had a goal, there was a very good save from Christopher Noonan.”

Captain Fionn Herlihy wasn’t at all surprised by Sean O’Sullivan’s double goal blast.

“We call him Seanie goals. He has been delivering all year. He is always a threat inside and he is a good man in around the square. It is a serious carat to have if you have someone like that inside.

“In winter hurling, it is tight. It was three points, it was two points and it went down to a point at another stage so his second goal gave us breathing space. I think everyone knew five minutes to go that the game was over.”

He said it was hard to put into words the magnitude of what they had achieved.

“I would probably have been expecting to win a football final. We lost two country football finals. It is sickening, it is heartbreaking.

“But it is funny how things go. This is an incredible experience. You can’t describe it. Cork beating Tipp is incredible. And to beat your next door neighbours is fantastic. The beauty of it is, for the rest of their lives they (Skeheenarinky) have to drive through Ballygiblin every day of the week."

He added, with the broadest of smiles: "We can’t wait to let them know about it.”