Kilmeena cruise to Connacht JFC crown

West Mayo’s Kilmeena won the Connacht Club JFC title with a comprehensive 16-point defeat of Sligo’s St Patrick’s in the decider at Sligo’s Markievicz Park.
Experienced full-forward Niall Ryan’s goal within a minute of the restart put Kilmeena on course for a comfortable second-half as they outscored the overwhelmed St Pat’s by eight points.
Dominant Kilmeena led 0-10 to 0-2 at half-time. Corner-forwards John McGlynn and Darragh Keaveney, with 0-2 and 0-3 respectively in that opening period, were particularly impressive.