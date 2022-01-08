Kilmeena cruise to Connacht JFC crown

The Mayo side had 16 points to spare in a facile win over Sligo champions St Patrick's
Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 15:01
Liam Maloney, Markievicz Park

Connacht Club JFC Final 

St Patrick’s (Sligo) 0-5

Kilmeena (Mayo) 1-18 

West Mayo’s Kilmeena won the Connacht Club JFC title with a comprehensive 16-point defeat of Sligo’s St Patrick’s in the decider at Sligo’s Markievicz Park.

Experienced full-forward Niall Ryan’s goal within a minute of the restart put Kilmeena on course for a comfortable second-half as they outscored the overwhelmed St Pat’s by eight points.

Dominant Kilmeena led 0-10 to 0-2 at half-time. Corner-forwards John McGlynn and Darragh Keaveney, with 0-2 and 0-3 respectively in that opening period, were particularly impressive.

Scorers for St Patrick’s: J Davis (0-3, 2f), C Finneran (0-1), P Clarke (0-1, 1f) 

Scorers for Kilmeena: N Ryan (1-2), D Keaveney (0-5, 2f), J McGlynn (0-3), K Joyce (0-2), S Ryder (0-2), J Carney (0-2), N Feehan (0-2)

ST PATRICK'S: T McMunn, J Kearins, J Egan, J McMunn, D Giblin, C Kevany, C Giblin, J Clarke, C Kearins, P Kearins, D Brady, C Finneran, J Davis, O Kevany, P Clarke

Subs: N Connolly for O Kevany, (28); P Farrell for J McMunn, (h-t); J Higgins for J Egan, (h-t); P Boland for D Giblin, (49); K Moore for J Kearins, (55). 

KILMEENA: P Groden, P Keane, J Keane, C McGlynn, N Feehan, S Staunton, J Ryan, J Carney, K Ryder, K Joyce, S Ryder, C Madden, J McGlynn, N Ryan, D Keaveney 

Subs: T Gill for P Keane, (39); J Smyth for J McGlynn, (51); N Duffy for C McGlynn, (51); K Sheridan for K Joyce, (53); S Moore for N Ryan, (56) 

Referee: Michael McGirl (Leitrim)

